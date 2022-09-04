Best pictures from Dundee Cyclathon 2022

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dozens of people braved the rain to take part in the 2022 Dundee Cyclathon on Sunday.

Around 50 cyclists of all ages took part in the annual event, which took off from Barnhill Rock Gardens in Broughty Ferry in the morning.

The hardy souls raised funds for STV Children’s Appeal, or a charity of their own choice.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Claverhouse, the 11-mile race saw cyclists travel from Barnhill Rock Gardens to the Dundee Cycle Hub – near V&A Dundee – and back.

Entrants were able to stop off at the hub for a breather and to pick up their medal before making the return journey.

The youngest entrant of the day, five-year-old Elizabeth Brand, cycled alongside her seven-year-old brother William, and their father, Richard.

Six-year-old Noah Niculita, another youngster who took part, said: “I am super excited to be taking part as this is my first Cyclathon ever and I want to raise as much money as I possibly can.”

Our photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture some of the best moments as cyclists from across Scotland completed the race.