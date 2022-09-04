Best pictures from Dundee Cyclathon 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Best pictures from Dundee Cyclathon 2022

By Poppy Watson
September 4 2022, 4.35pm Updated: September 4 2022, 6.20pm
Youngsters take part in the Dundee Cyclathon on alternative cycles.
Dozens of people braved the rain to take part in the 2022 Dundee Cyclathon on Sunday.

Around 50 cyclists of all ages took part in the annual event, which took off from Barnhill Rock Gardens in Broughty Ferry in the morning.

The hardy souls raised funds for STV Children’s Appeal, or a charity of their own choice.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Claverhouse, the 11-mile race saw cyclists travel from Barnhill Rock Gardens to the Dundee Cycle Hub – near V&A Dundee – and back.

Entrants were able to stop off at the hub for a breather and to pick up their medal before making the return journey.

The youngest entrant of the day, five-year-old Elizabeth Brand, cycled alongside her seven-year-old brother William, and their father, Richard.

Six-year-old Noah Niculita, another youngster who took part, said: “I am super excited to be taking part as this is my first Cyclathon ever and I want to raise as much money as I possibly can.”

Our photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture some of the best moments as cyclists from across Scotland completed the race.

The cyclists of all ages head out on the route from Barnhill Rock Gardens.
Mark and Penny, 5, Robinson used their tandem for the event.
Mark and Penny, 5, Robinson used their tandem for the event.
Participants wait patiently at the starting line.
Chris Fox and Freddie Gallacher, 7,  ready for the start with smiles despite the rain.
Chris Fox and Freddie Gallacher, 7,  ready for the start with smiles despite the rain.
Maggie McGraw, 11, and Lauren Fox, 12, ready to head off on their cycle.
Maggie McGraw, 11, and Lauren Fox, 12, ready to head off on their cycle.
Maria Bell, 10, was able to ride a bike with tiny wheels for the cyclathon.
Maria Bell, 10, was able to ride a bike with tiny wheels for the cyclathon.
Cyclists heading off from the starting line.
Ian Murdo McLeod from Rama Thai was promoting Cycling Without Age.
Ian Murdo McLeod from Rama Thai was promoting Cycling Without Age.
Rotarian Phil Turner was the sweeper at the back of the cycle run.
Rotarian Phil Turner was the sweeper at the back of the cycle run.
From Grove Academy - Mary Holligan (front), Adriana Armas, Thea McBennett, Maggie McGraw, Lauren Fox, and Martha Jones.
Grove Academy team who took part. Mary Holligan (front), Adriana Armas, Thea McBennett, Maggie McGraw, Lauren Fox, and Martha Jones.
Clara Wilson-Hamilton, 14, among those at the start line waiting to head off.
Clara Wilson-Hamilton, 14, among those at the start line waiting to head off.
Cyclists make the journey to the finish line to receive their medal.
At the finish line. William, 7, Richard and Elizabeth, 5, Aytoun, 7, and Mark
The Depute Provost of Dundee, Kevin Cordell
The Depute Provost of Dundee, Kevin Cordell, came out for a fun ride on their bike.
Cyclists turned up with bikes of all shapes and sizes.
Saul Sievwright (STV) and Ivor Morton (Rotary Club of Claverhouse) at the start line with participants.
Saul Sievwright (STV) and Ivor Morton (Rotary Club of Claverhouse) at the start line with participants.

