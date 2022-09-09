List of Tayside and Fife events still going ahead despite Queen’s death

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Organisers of several events across Tayside and Fife have confirmed they are still going ahead as planned despite cancellations elsewhere following the death of the Queen.

A host of sporting fixtures have been postponed this weekend after the monarch’s passing on Thursday.

That includes all football matches.

In Dundee, the inaugural Street Soccer Nations Cup has been called off.

Starfields, the student festival that brings 2,000 people to St Andrews, has also been postponed.

However, those behind several other events have confirmed to The Courier they will still take place.

Dundee and Perthshire events still planned

That includes Craigie Hill Festival, which will be held in Perth on Saturday featuring new wave band Fiction Factory.

Meanwhile a statement from the chairman of Pitlochry Highland Games has been shared on Facebook, confirming the event will proceed as planned on Saturday “unless otherwise informed”.

A spokesperson for Horsecross Arts – which runs Perth Concert Hall and Perth Theatre – said: “We are following guidelines from our industry bodies and Perth and Kinross Council to ensure that we adhere to protocol in terms of staging shows in our venues during the period of mourning and will advise audiences accordingly.

“At present this weekend’s performances of The Comedy of Errors in Perth Theatre and Scottish Opera’s Thérèse in Perth Concert Hall are going ahead.”

In Dundee, the Gardyne Theatre – which hosts Eddi Reader and Gillian Duffy play Two’s Company this weekend – has confirmed both shows will go ahead, with a moment’s silence and recognition for the Queen.

The Whitehall Theatre has told The Courier comedian Rich Hall will still appear on Friday – but lights on the outside of the building will be dimmed as a tribute, in line with many other venues.

Dundee Box Office says The Story of Soul at the Caird Hall and The Steamie at Dundee Rep are also taking place.

The Cancer Research Relay for Life at Forthill Community Sports Club will go ahead.

And in Dunfermline, those behind the five-day Outwith Festival – which will host several music performances on Saturday – say its schedule remains unaltered.

Organiser Michelle McWilliams told The Courier: “We have a lot of volunteers who have ensured that the community festival runs and we will continue to welcome guests this weekend.”

Fife Pride issues update

Fife Pride, which will be held in Kirkcaldy next weekend, should also go ahead as scheduled.

A statement from organisers said: “We are still planning for our Pride in Kirkcaldy on Saturday September 17 but we will be taking advice from our stakeholders including our funders at Fife Council and the National Lottery Community Fund on any changes that have to be made.”

OnFife have one show planned this weekend – Leah Macrae Weighs In at Glenrothes’ Rothes Hall. The performance will go ahead, with a two-minute silence taking place at the beginning of the show.

Youth football continues

Although all SPFL and SWPL matches over the weekend have been called off, the Scottish Youth FA have announced that fixtures will proceed this weekend. The association have encouraged teams to mark the Queen’s death with a minute’s applause or silence ahead of their matches.

Statement on this weekend’s games: pic.twitter.com/vj8e669J8A — Scottish Youth FA (@ScottishYouthFA) September 9, 2022