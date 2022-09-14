Fire services extinguish bush fire beside Dundee’s Wellgate Centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fire services from Dundee were called to extinguish a bush fire outside the Wellgate Centre on Wednesday evening.

The fire, which took place beside the shopping centre’s Victoria Road entrance, was reported just after 7pm.

A crew from the city’s Blackness Road service arrived at the scene to put out the fire.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “The call came in at 7.18pm.

“There was one pump from Blackness Road that arrived at the scene and they used a hose reel jet and muck hawk which were used to extinguish the fire.