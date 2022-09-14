Fire services extinguish bush fire beside Dundee’s Wellgate Centre By Ben MacDonald September 14 2022, 8.55pm 0 The bush fire took place beside the Wellgate's Victoria Road entrance. Picture: Google [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Fire services from Dundee were called to extinguish a bush fire outside the Wellgate Centre on Wednesday evening. The fire, which took place beside the shopping centre’s Victoria Road entrance, was reported just after 7pm. A crew from the city’s Blackness Road service arrived at the scene to put out the fire. A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “The call came in at 7.18pm. “There was one pump from Blackness Road that arrived at the scene and they used a hose reel jet and muck hawk which were used to extinguish the fire. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Dundee Dundee event asks: What can Scotland’s legal system learn from the Post Office Horizon… 0 The 8 best places for students in Dundee to eat out on a budget Fife teen urges Stagecoach to put 'community' ahead of cuts 0 Broughty Ferry RNLI recover missing woman from capsized catamaran 0 Dundee rapist who sought help from Jeremy Kyle is jailed HRT now available over the counter in Boots - but can you get it… 0 Foodies on Foot: Is the Boss Box from Dundee's German Doner Kebab worth the… 0 Jury finds Dundee rape accusations not proven Queen's funeral: Who's on the guest list from Tayside and Fife? 0 Alistair Moir: Concern for missing man last seen in Dunfermline More from The Courier Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0… 0 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0