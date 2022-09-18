Dundee’s Wheeled Piper hopes new wheelchair will help her achieve her dreams

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An award-winning teenage piper from Angus is hoping to raise funds for a new wheelchair that will help her compete in a marching band.

Despite health problems Katie Robertson has been wowing crowds in Dundee city centre since last year.

The 15-year-old from Carnoustie lives with scoliosis, arthritis and chronic pain, leaving her reliant on a wheelchair to get around.

Known as the ‘wheeled piper’ online, she regularly performs with busker Liam Eaton, who offered to find bagpipes for Katie and tutor her.

But hoping to achieve her dream of playing in a pipe band, Katie is fundraising for a manual wheelchair.

She currently uses a powerchair, something her mum Jane says gives Katie some independence.

But bands normally perform while marching, something Katy struggles to do as she also has operate her chair.

At a recent performance, at the Glenisla Highland Games in August, the loan wheelchair Katie was using also got stuck in the muddy grass after a light rain shower.

It would allow the Carnoustie High School pupil to be pushed along by a friend or family member while she plays.

A fundraiser has been launched to help Katie fund a new manual chair, with £900 of her £3,500 goal raised so far.

Jane said: “A manual chair will allow Kate to follow her dream.

“She loves busking but wants to be part of a group. She’s always loved watching competing pipe bands and is amazed at what they do.

‘Piping has changed her life’

“She got to play with The Vale of Atholl Pipe Band in Pitlochry at their annual Highland Night recently; she loved being a part of it.

“Piping is completely her life. It has changed her life and helps her through everything.”

Jane says that when she isn’t at school or resting, Katie can be found playing the pipes.

Explaining the need for a new chair, Jane added: “Her current chair gets stuck in the mud and all sorts, it isn’t suitable for the terrain competing bands perform on.

“Katie doesn’t let anything prevent her from following her dreams and hopefully, with a manual chair, she can keep doing that.”