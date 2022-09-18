Dundee’s Wheeled Piper hopes new wheelchair will help her achieve her dreams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee’s Wheeled Piper hopes new wheelchair will help her achieve her dreams

By Emma Duncan
September 18 2022, 7.00am Updated: September 18 2022, 9.47am
Dundee Wheeled Piper Katie Robertson
Katie Robertson, who is in a wheelchair, needs a new chair to continue her work and achieve her dreams.

An award-winning teenage piper from Angus is hoping to raise funds for a new wheelchair that will help her compete in a marching band.

Despite health problems Katie Robertson has been wowing crowds in Dundee city centre since last year.

The 15-year-old from Carnoustie lives with scoliosis, arthritis and chronic pain, leaving her reliant on a wheelchair to get around.

Katie regularly plays her bagpipes in Dundee city centre.

Known as the ‘wheeled piper’ online, she regularly performs with busker Liam Eaton, who offered to find bagpipes for Katie and tutor her.

But hoping to achieve her dream of playing in a pipe band, Katie is fundraising for a manual wheelchair.

She currently uses a powerchair, something her mum Jane says gives Katie some independence.

But bands normally perform while marching, something Katy struggles to do as she also has operate her chair.

Katie performing with The Vale Of Atholl Pipe Band in Pitlochry.

At a recent performance, at the Glenisla Highland Games in August, the loan wheelchair Katie was using also got stuck in the muddy grass after a light rain shower.

Katie at the Glenisla Highland Games.

It would allow the Carnoustie High School pupil to be pushed along by a friend or family member while she plays.

A fundraiser has been launched to help Katie fund a new manual chair, with £900 of her £3,500 goal raised so far.

Jane said: “A manual chair will allow Kate to follow her dream.

“She loves busking but wants to be part of a group. She’s always loved watching competing pipe bands and is amazed at what they do.

‘Piping has changed her life’

“She got to play with The Vale of Atholl Pipe Band in Pitlochry at their annual Highland Night recently; she loved being a part of it.

“Piping is completely her life. It has changed her life and helps her through everything.”

Jane says that when she isn’t at school or resting, Katie can be found playing the pipes.

Katie has won awards for her bagpiping success.

Explaining the need for a new chair, Jane added: “Her current chair gets stuck in the mud and all sorts, it isn’t suitable for the terrain competing bands perform on.

“Katie doesn’t let anything prevent her from following her dreams and hopefully, with a manual chair, she can keep doing that.”

