Knifeman jailed after six-hour police stand-off in Dundee By Jamie Buchan September 18 2022, 7.00am Updated: September 18 2022, 9.50am Police on Arklay Street in July 2021. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Courts Perth man jailed for summer shoplifting spree Early release prisoner attacked stranger in Perth and threated to rape and murder police Single-shoed umbrella dancer caused £1.7k damage to Dunfermline court in 'bizarre' incident Dundee event asks: What can Scotland’s legal system learn from the Post Office Horizon… Friday court round-up — Perth dealer told 'Prepare for prison' Dundee rapist who sought help from Jeremy Kyle is jailed Jury finds Dundee rape accusations not proven Would-be copper thief sentenced after being caught red-handed in Perth childcare hub Terrified solicitor fought off menacing motorist who tried to kiss her at A9 layby… Dundee fraudster made up children and landlord to scam thousands in benefits More from The Courier Sick chant disappoints chair of Arab Trust who says it lets down other supporters Fife Scout sacrifices 18th birthday to help thousands queuing to mourn the Queen Great atmosphere, great game, great pen - 3 talking points from Dunfermline v Falkirk 3 Dundee talking points as worrying goals against stat shows need for massive improvement… IN PICTURES: Family fun as Angus Cycle Hub roadshow rolls into Montrose Hope on the hoof: Dunfermline actor and adventurer travels across Europe on horseback