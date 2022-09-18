Knifeman jailed after six-hour police stand-off in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Courts

Knifeman jailed after six-hour police stand-off in Dundee

By Jamie Buchan
September 18 2022, 7.00am Updated: September 18 2022, 9.50am
Police on Arklay Street in July 2021.
Police on Arklay Street in July 2021.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Courts

Police on Arklay Street in July 2021.
Perth man jailed for summer shoplifting spree
Police on Arklay Street in July 2021.
Early release prisoner attacked stranger in Perth and threated to rape and murder police
Police on Arklay Street in July 2021.
Single-shoed umbrella dancer caused £1.7k damage to Dunfermline court in 'bizarre' incident
Police on Arklay Street in July 2021.
Dundee event asks: What can Scotland’s legal system learn from the Post Office Horizon…
Police on Arklay Street in July 2021.
Friday court round-up — Perth dealer told 'Prepare for prison'
Police on Arklay Street in July 2021.
Dundee rapist who sought help from Jeremy Kyle is jailed
Police on Arklay Street in July 2021.
Jury finds Dundee rape accusations not proven
The City of Perth Early Childhood Centre. McCallum Court, Perth
Would-be copper thief sentenced after being caught red-handed in Perth childcare hub
Police on Arklay Street in July 2021.
Terrified solicitor fought off menacing motorist who tried to kiss her at A9 layby…
Police on Arklay Street in July 2021.
Dundee fraudster made up children and landlord to scam thousands in benefits

More from The Courier

Police on Arklay Street in July 2021.
Sick chant disappoints chair of Arab Trust who says it lets down other supporters
Police on Arklay Street in July 2021.
Fife Scout sacrifices 18th birthday to help thousands queuing to mourn the Queen
Police on Arklay Street in July 2021.
Great atmosphere, great game, great pen - 3 talking points from Dunfermline v Falkirk
Harry Sharp does his best but can't keep out a wonder striker from Cameron Harper to level the scoring at 1-1.
3 Dundee talking points as worrying goals against stat shows need for massive improvement…
Police on Arklay Street in July 2021.
IN PICTURES: Family fun as Angus Cycle Hub roadshow rolls into Montrose
Police on Arklay Street in July 2021.
Hope on the hoof: Dunfermline actor and adventurer travels across Europe on horseback