Dundee mum lifts nearly 43 stone to break Masters world record

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee mum has revealed her shock at breaking a world record after deadlifting 272.5kg.

Izzy Tait was cheered on by family and friends as she lifted the weight – equivalent to nearly 43 stone – to take the Masters Deadlift title in Glasgow.

It is the heaviest weight to be lifted by a competitor in the Masters category, for those aged 40 and older.

The record is the latest in a line of achievements for the 41-year-old mum-of-four.

She suffers from brain separation syndrome and epilepsy as a result of an injury sustained on a night out in 2015 – and has to overcome bouts of temporary paralysis, frequent blackouts and seizures.

She only discovered strongwoman training in 2019.

‘I couldn’t believe it’

The record came at the Scotland’s Strongest Man competition, to which Izzy had been invited.

After successfully equalling her best weight of 250kg with her first lift, Izzy then attempted 272.5kg.

However, she was not immediately aware that it was a record-breaking lift.

She said: “When I was told later that I’d broken the Masters world record I couldn’t believe it.

“People were going mad yet I hadn’t realised that I’d extended the record by 10kg.”

Jackson Work, Izzy’s coach and owner of Dundee Strength Unit where she trains, has described her achievement as “inspirational”.

He said: “This would be a phenomenal achievement for any woman but, given both her age and her medical history, it’s quite incredible.

“It’s as much about being in the right place mentally and Izzy was right in the zone.”

The pair did not become aware of the record being set until a call from strongman Luke Davies – who has spent years noting all competition results and lift data, and is regarded in the sport as the official word when it comes to records.

Jackson added: “There was a lot of emotion and we’re still coming to terms with it.

“Izzy’s achievement has taught me a lot about how it’s possible to overcome all sorts of setbacks like health issues.

“She really is an inspiration.”

Sights set on new world record

Izzy now has her eyes set on the Open World Record – available for competitors of all ages to enter – which currently sits at 300kg.

She said: “It’s now close season so I’m free to focus solely on a possible record attempt in 2023.

“The Open record is a big step up with competitors much younger than me, but all records are there to be beaten and I’ll give it my best shot.”