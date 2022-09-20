Dundee mum lifts nearly 43 stone to break Masters world record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee mum lifts nearly 43 stone to break Masters world record

By Neil Henderson
September 20 2022, 2.29pm Updated: September 20 2022, 3.50pm
Izzy Tait broke the Masters deadlifting record at the weekend.
A Dundee mum has revealed her shock at breaking a world record after deadlifting 272.5kg.

Izzy Tait was cheered on by family and friends as she lifted the weight – equivalent to nearly 43 stone – to take the Masters Deadlift title in Glasgow.

It is the heaviest weight to be lifted by a competitor in the Masters category, for those aged 40 and older.

The record is the latest in a line of achievements for the 41-year-old mum-of-four.

She suffers from brain separation syndrome and epilepsy as a result of an injury sustained on a night out in 2015 – and has to overcome bouts of temporary paralysis, frequent blackouts and seizures.

She only discovered strongwoman training in 2019.

‘I couldn’t believe it’

The record came at the Scotland’s Strongest Man competition, to which Izzy had been invited.

After successfully equalling her best weight of 250kg with her first lift, Izzy then attempted 272.5kg.

However, she was not immediately aware that it was a record-breaking lift.

She said: “When I was told later that I’d broken the Masters world record I couldn’t believe it.

“People were going mad yet I hadn’t realised that I’d extended the record by 10kg.”

Jackson Work, Izzy’s coach and owner of Dundee Strength Unit where she trains, has described her achievement as “inspirational”.

He said: “This would be a phenomenal achievement for any woman but, given both her age and her medical history, it’s quite incredible.

“It’s as much about being in the right place mentally and Izzy was right in the zone.”

Professional powerlifter Izzy Tait from Dundee.
The pair did not become aware of the record being set until a call from strongman Luke Davies – who has spent years noting all competition results and lift data, and is regarded in the sport as the official word when it comes to records.

Jackson added: “There was a lot of emotion and we’re still coming to terms with it.

“Izzy’s achievement has taught me a lot about how it’s possible to overcome all sorts of setbacks like health issues.

“She really is an inspiration.”

Sights set on new world record

Izzy now has her eyes set on the Open World Record – available for competitors of all ages to enter – which currently sits at 300kg.

She said: “It’s now close season so I’m free to focus solely on a possible record attempt in 2023.

“The Open record is a big step up with competitors much younger than me, but all records are there to be beaten and I’ll give it my best shot.”

