Descriptions released of two men police want to speak to over Dundee abattoir fire

Police investigating a fire at an abandoned Dundee abattoir say they want to speak with two men as their probe continues.

They issued a description of the duo who they say were seen in the area around the time of the fire.

Dozens of emergency services rushed to the scene on Broughty Ferry Road at around 9.30pm on Tuesday evening.

Firefighters continue to monitor the building while an extensive investigation is underway to establish the cause.

The Dundee Museum of Transport remains closed as access to industrial units is sealed-off by police.

In an update, Police Scotland say they are now trying to trace two men who may be able to assist officers with their inquiries.

The pair were seen in the area around the time of the fire before the dramatic blaze took hold.

‘Inquiries to establish the exact cause of the fire remain ongoing’

A spokesman for the force said: “Officers are keen to trace two men who were seen in the area around the time of the fire and may have information which could assist the investigation.”

The first man is described as having short and curly dark hair, wearing a black sleeveless body warmer.

The second is believed to be no older than 19 years old, and is described as being of thin build. He was wearing a cream-coloured tracksuit.

The spokesman added: “Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident 3437 of 20 September.”