Descriptions released of two men police want to speak to over Dundee abattoir fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Descriptions released of two men police want to speak to over Dundee abattoir fire

By James Simpson
September 22 2022, 3.38pm Updated: September 22 2022, 5.14pm
Dundee abattoir fire
Firefighter tackling the blaze on Broughty Ferry Road on Tuesday.

Police investigating a fire at an abandoned Dundee abattoir say they want to speak with two men as their probe continues.

They issued a description of the duo who they say were seen in the area around the time of the fire.

Dozens of emergency services rushed to the scene on Broughty Ferry Road at around 9.30pm on Tuesday evening.

Firefighters continue to monitor the building while an extensive investigation is underway to establish the cause.

The Dundee Museum of Transport remains closed as access to industrial units is sealed-off by police.

Firefighters on Broughty Ferry Road on Wednesday.
Firefighters on Broughty Ferry Road on Wednesday.

In an update, Police Scotland say they are now trying to trace two men who may be able to assist officers with their inquiries.

The pair were seen in the area around the time of the fire before the dramatic blaze took hold.

‘Inquiries to establish the exact cause of the fire remain ongoing’

A spokesman for the force said: “Officers are keen to trace two men who were seen in the area around the time of the fire and may have information which could assist the investigation.”

Police sealed off industrial units at Market Mews.

The first man is described as having short and curly dark hair, wearing a black sleeveless body warmer.

The second is believed to be no older than 19 years old, and is described as being of thin build. He was wearing a cream-coloured tracksuit.

The spokesman added: “Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident 3437 of 20 September.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee

Dundee stolen trike
Dundee family furious after daughter's electric trike stolen
0
The Urban Beach restaurant in Broughty Ferry.
Urban Beach restaurant in Broughty Ferry to open beer garden and ice cream shack
1
Evening telegraph/ Courier Dundee news CR0038438 G Jennings pics , Harris Academy Dundee, head Barry Millar ( blue suit), boys captain Cameron Gellatly, girls captain Leonna Tanaka, & Developing Young Workforce Co ordinator Peter Flood ( white shirt) , thursday 22nd September.
Harris Academy former pupils can tour school in first alumni event in new building
0
CBBC stars Jenny Lawrence and Ben Shires with the St Clement's P6 pupils at the BAFTA roadshow in Dundee. Pic: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
CBBC stars host BAFTA kids roadshow for Dundee schoolchildren
0
To go with story by James Simpson. Pubs talking of the return of Dundee FC to the top flight. Picture shows; Pubs and publicans. Dundee. James Simpson/DCT Media Date; 26/05/2021; 85c178fc-a003-48e6-8f14-632df29eda96
Customers 'swore at police' after officers discovered 2am lock-in at Clep Bar in Dundee
0
James Stewart at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Fife thug claimed he would open ex's dad 'like a can of beans' in…
Mobile phone showing the Seesaw schools app
Dundee teachers told to stop using part of Seesaw schools app after pornographic image…
0
A man being led away from the incident on Cullen Place, Dundee.
Two men arrested after serious assault in Dundee
Ric May and Stef Ollandini were cleared of vandalising Cupar war memorial.
Dundee Christian 'street artists' acquitted of Fife war memorial vandalism
To go with story by Jake Keith. GV Picture shows; Ship Inn. Broughty Ferry. Jake Keith/DCT Media Date; 01/08/2022
Outside seating at Dundee bars and restaurants under threat as Ship Inn owner criticises…
0

More from The Courier

Dundee stolen trike
Dundee family furious after daughter's electric trike stolen
0
To go with story by Julia Bryce. St Andrews traditional pubs Picture shows; St Andrews traditional pubs. St Andrews. Supplied by TBC Date; Unknown
9 traditional pubs to frequent to in St Andrews for a drink and food
0
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Arbroath schoolgirl assault
Ricky Ross played an intimate, solo gig in Perth.
REVIEW: Ricky Ross was like being with an old friend
The New Saints will be an entirely new opposition for Dundee
The New Saints v Dundee: Where to watch SPFL Trust Trophy clash on TV…
0
The Urban Beach restaurant in Broughty Ferry.
Urban Beach restaurant in Broughty Ferry to open beer garden and ice cream shack
1

Editor's Picks