Missing Dunfermline woman Sarah Jane Scullion traced by police

Police have successfully traced a 36-year-old woman who was reported missing from Dunfermline.

Sarah Jane Scullion was reported missing after she last seen in the Touch area of Fife at around 11.30pm on Wednesday.

Police say that she has now been found and have thanked the public for their assistance.

A spokesperson wrote on Facebook: “Thank you very much for sharing our appeal to trace Sarah Jane Scullion who had been reported missing.

“She has been found safe and well.

“Thank you again.”