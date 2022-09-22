Missing Dunfermline woman Sarah Jane Scullion traced by police By Amie Flett September 22 2022, 4.11pm Updated: September 22 2022, 7.06pm Police confirmed that the missing woman has now been found. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police have successfully traced a 36-year-old woman who was reported missing from Dunfermline. Sarah Jane Scullion was reported missing after she last seen in the Touch area of Fife at around 11.30pm on Wednesday. Police say that she has now been found and have thanked the public for their assistance. A spokesperson wrote on Facebook: “Thank you very much for sharing our appeal to trace Sarah Jane Scullion who had been reported missing. “She has been found safe and well. “Thank you again.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Fife 9 traditional pubs to frequent to in St Andrews for a drink and food 0 Stars including Ronan Keating and Tom Chaplin heading to Tayside and Fife for Dunhill… 0 Fife bulky waste charges could be scrapped - but council urged not to copy… 0 Fife thug claimed he would open ex's dad 'like a can of beans' in… Dundee Christian 'street artists' acquitted of Fife war memorial vandalism Kirkcaldy parking attendant suffered tirade of homophobic abuse in ticket row The Courier named Scotland's News Website of the Year 1 LISTEN: How to get involved in Dundee FC's stadium plans 'Don't be fobbed off if you have symptoms': Bruise on Fife mum's arm led… 0 Fife Pensioner missing from Cardenden traced 'safe and well' More from The Courier Dundee family furious after daughter's electric trike stolen 0 9 traditional pubs to frequent to in St Andrews for a drink and food 0 Thursday court round-up — Arbroath schoolgirl assault REVIEW: Ricky Ross was like being with an old friend The New Saints v Dundee: Where to watch SPFL Trust Trophy clash on TV… 0 Urban Beach restaurant in Broughty Ferry to open beer garden and ice cream shack 1 Editor's Picks The Courier named Scotland’s News Website of the Year Dundee family furious after daughter’s electric trike stolen 9 traditional pubs to frequent to in St Andrews for a drink and food Urban Beach restaurant in Broughty Ferry to open beer garden and ice cream shack Stars including Ronan Keating and Tom Chaplin heading to Tayside and Fife for Dunhill Cup Warning jobs could go at garden centre near Abernethy due to battery storage schemes Friends clash as multi-million Scottish Crannog Centre revamp plans approved ALISTAIR HEATHER: I saw a UFO over Angus – should I believe my eyes? Customers ‘swore at police’ after officers discovered 2am lock-in at Clep Bar in Dundee Dundee Christian ‘street artists’ acquitted of Fife war memorial vandalism