Dundee Record Fair could close after 40 years as organiser retires

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee Record Fair – thought to be the longest-running in Scotland – could be forced to close as its organiser retires.

George Robertson has run the event at the Marryat Hall, inside the Caird Hall, since the death of Groucho’s boss Alasdair ‘Breeks’ Brodie.

The 74-year-old had assisted Breeks in running it for several years before that, but now wants someone else to step in due to his age and him being located in Edinburgh.

George, a former Kirkton High School pupil, will oversee his final fair this Sunday.

‘It could be the end for Dundee Record Fair’

He said: “I’m hopeful that somebody might take it over, but nobody has definitively said they’ll do that.

“If we can’t find anyone, that would be the end to something that’s been running for 40 years.

“I’d be delighted for it to continue.

“I’m looking for someone with an enthusiasm for music, somebody who’s young and and willing to take on a small venture once or twice a year.”

Although attendance numbers have fallen since the highs of the 1980s and ’90s, George says some customers still travel from Edinburgh and Fife to attend the fair – which runs a handful of times each year.

He said: “There are many regulars who come along – it absolutely does have a sentimental value to people.

“When I hinted that it might be time for me to retire, I got emails and texts from people saying they hoped it wasn’t going to end.

“It has been incredibly successful over the past 40 years, even if business is decreasing.

“The Caird Hall is keen to keep it going as well.

“If it does come to an end I’ll be disappointed, but I would understand.

“Record fairs are not a thing of the past but attendances definitely have dropped.”

George – who took over the running of the fair when Breeks died in 2019 – believes the right person would be able to give the fair a brighter future.

He added: “I think the right person would be able to bring the visitor numbers back up, but they’d have to think about advertising.

How to get involved with Dundee Record Fair

“These advertising things now are mostly online.

“If you do think you’re up for it, why not get in touch with me?”

Anyone looking to get involved with the record fair can contact George on 07947 675988 or email gyrandmore@hotmail.com.