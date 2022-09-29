Gavin Liddell: Missing Dundee man found safe and well By Lindsey Hamilton September 29 2022, 8.35pm Updated: October 1 2022, 1.49pm Police say the man has been found. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police in Dundee searching for missing man Gavin Liddell say he has now been traced safe and well. An appeal was launched to trace the 42-year-old, with the public asked to report sightings after he was reported missing on September 23. But a spokesperson for Police Scotland said he had now been traced safe and well. They said: “Gavin Liddell, who had been reported as missing in Dundee earlier this week, has been traced safe and well. “Thank you to everyone who shared / retweeted our earlier appeal, or called in with information. “Your help has been very much appreciated.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Dundee Tay Road Bridge closed in both directions after collision Hundreds take to streets in Dundee cost of living protest 4 High-value industrial power washer stolen from Dundee construction site Broughty Ferry boy, 6, recognised for raising thousands of pounds in memory of late… Winston Churchill: Has his 'antagonism' with Dundee been misrepresented? 2 6 of the best Dundee restaurants to take your parents if they are paying… 5 of the cheapest gyms in Dundee - but where are they and how… What we're eating: The 8 best things including smoking cocktails and the perfect wood-fired… Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in 'unfair dismissal' claim Urgent search for Bulgarian rescue puppy missing four days after move to Dundee Most Read 1 Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim 2 Hundreds take to streets in Dundee cost of living protest 4 3 Fallen trees block roads and railways as rain and wind hit Tayside and Fife 4 Arbroath predator followed woman home from Pie Bob’s and sexually assaulted her 5 Dunhill Links Championship: Spectacular fireworks and music event to light up St Andrews 6 Oil worker made Christmas Eve ‘IRA’ threats to police in Angus 7 Broughty Ferry boy, 6, recognised for raising thousands of pounds in memory of late… 8 Pitlochry anger at Scottish Woodlands choosing logging route that its own officer rated ‘unsafe’ 7 9 Forfar teen who had seizure on bus thanks quick-thinking driver and passengers 10 Inside Bowmans Coffee House, Broughty Ferry’s newest cafe More from The Courier Tay Road Bridge closed in both directions after collision Emergency services rush to two vehicle crash in Auchtermuchty Liam Fox in 'that's why we're bottom' admission as Dundee United boss gives Steven… Gary Bowyer thrilled as Dundee earn valuable win but rues 'incredible' number of chances… Ian Murray rues 'exceptionally fine lines' and explains Ethan Ross absence from Raith Rovers… Queen's Park v Raith Rovers verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as… Editor's Picks Hundreds take to streets in Dundee cost of living protest Broughty Ferry pupil Aila, 10, inspired by TikTok to start bracelets business LINDSAY BRUCE: Domestic violence is a story I learned in childhood – I’m tired of children fearing the big bad wolf Broughty Ferry boy, 6, recognised for raising thousands of pounds in memory of late mum Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim Suspected Perthshire drink-driver narrowly dodged collisions as he tried to grab cider can from front of car Winston Churchill: Has his ‘antagonism’ with Dundee been misrepresented? EXCLUSIVE: Tayside Tory MSP blasts ‘indefensible’ Liz Truss budget Teenage Angus weightlifter Corey powers to Scotland debut after ‘amazing’ battle against weak bones Inchmichael upcycling shop saves 20 tonnes of furniture from landfill