Gavin Liddell: Missing Dundee man found safe and well

Police in Dundee searching for missing man Gavin Liddell say he has now been traced safe and well.

An appeal was launched to trace the 42-year-old, with the public asked to report sightings after he was reported missing on September 23.

But a spokesperson for Police Scotland said he had now been traced safe and well.

They said: “Gavin Liddell, who had been reported as missing in Dundee earlier this week, has been traced safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared / retweeted our earlier appeal, or called in with information.

“Your help has been very much appreciated.”