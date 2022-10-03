Dundee hypnotist Acari to return to stage after surviving heart attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee hypnotist Acari to return to stage after surviving heart attack

By Jake Keith
October 3 2022, 2.50pm Updated: October 3 2022, 4.33pm
Forrester McKelvie at home. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Forrester McKelvie at home. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

Forrester McKelvie at home. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
LISTEN: Inside story on Dundee parent's school meals expose
Forrester McKelvie at home. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Cox's Stack: How iconic tower could have brought Las Vegas to Lochee
Forrester McKelvie at home. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Dundee opticians graded 'exceptional' by health inspectors
A gritter out and about in Douglas.
Will gritters still serve Tayside and Fife this winter amid HGV driver shortage?
Forrester McKelvie at home. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Inside £950k luxury eco home near Dundee that has 70 solar panels and swimming…
Forrester McKelvie at home. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Pupils from Dundee's Grove Academy reap prizes in Dunhill Links schools events
Forrester McKelvie at home. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee's 'big village' size is what makes it special - it doesn't…
Forrester McKelvie at home. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Homes could be built on site of former Mossgiel Primary School in Dundee
Forrester McKelvie at home. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Future tenants in limbo as entry date still not confirmed for £26m Dundee housing
Forrester McKelvie at home. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Tory budget vindication for Dundee-based MSP as Perthshire's Murdo Fraser exposed by U-turn

Most Read

1
Forrester McKelvie at home. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Tributes paid to ‘one in a million’ Fife gran who died suddenly
2
Forrester McKelvie at home. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Gusts of more than 50mph forecast to hit Tayside and Fife
3
Forrester McKelvie at home. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Two people rescued after car and tractor collide on A90 south of Brechin
4
Forrester McKelvie at home. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Future tenants in limbo as entry date still not confirmed for £26m Dundee housing
5
King Charles wore a kilt as he met crowds in Dunfermline.
Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon
6
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show
7
Dunhill celebrities perform at the party
Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party
8
Bill Murray in St Andrews
Bill Murray’s Ghostbusters gesture makes young fan’s day at St Andrews before dazzling Dunhill…
9
Forrester McKelvie at home. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Were you there? 33 great pictures as King Charles III visits Dunfermline
10
Forrester McKelvie at home. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
£3.5m Fife castle with 45 acres, two cottages and amazing ‘Vatican’ walled garden

More from The Courier

Forrester McKelvie at home. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Fife predator jailed for raping woman after massage
Forrester McKelvie at home. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
LISTEN: Inside story on Dundee parent's school meals expose
Forrester McKelvie at home. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Perth abuser 'put tracker on girlfriend's car' and attacked her with a saw
Forrester McKelvie at home. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
St Andrews 'should not have The Open back' until railway link is built, say…
Nicky Clark signing was the last piece of the jigsaw for St Johnstone.
Signing Nicky Clark was the last piece of the St Johnstone jigsaw, says Melker…
Forrester McKelvie at home. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Cox's Stack: How iconic tower could have brought Las Vegas to Lochee

Editor's Picks