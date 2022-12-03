Pictures: Dundee bikers raise £1,000 for children’s charities with Christmas ride

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Over 100 festively dressed motorbike riders have taken to the roads in Dundee to raise money for children’s charities.

Saturday afternoon’s charity ride, organised by Scotriders, allowed participants to raise money and bring toys and gifts for local causes.

Organiser Alan Kelly said: “We were able to raise £1,000 – £700 of that will be going to the Glenlaw House Respite Unit for severely disabled kids and £300 and a lot of toys are going to Spectrum, which will help out with their Christmas party.

“This was our 18th year. Obviously we missed one or two over Covid.

“We’ve been able to donate a good few thousands of pounds over the years and it always seems to go every year.”

A total of 109 bikers took to the streets, starting and ending at the Scotriders training centre on East Dock Street.

Alan said: “It was certainly one of the biggest rides at Christmas. We do an Easter run as well and they seem to be bigger due to the nicer weather.

“It was one of our biggest runs this year, however; it was a really good turnout.

“For the Christmas run, I tend to leave it until Halloween but we have things in place before that.

“We arrange with the police and the catering to come along and we make sure that those who help with the marshalling are able to make the date.”

Onlookers seemed to enjoy watching the festive riders drive around the town.

Alan said: “People were loving it. The bikers were obviously waving to everyone and tooting their horns and you can see that the public were enjoying it.

“People were waving and the kids were enjoying it. It’s a big part of it for us, providing a wee bit of joy to people who are trudging through the shops.”

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards was on hand to capture the highlights from the ride.