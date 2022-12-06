Abertay University reveals plan to transform city centre campus

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Abertay University has revealed ambitious plans to build a new health, wellbeing, and social hub as well as a green courtyard and public plaza.

The development would be built at its city centre campus on Bell Street if the institution can raise enough cash.

The hub would provide a space that can be used for teaching and research linked to academic programmes.

This includes areas such as Sport and Exercise Sciences, Mental Health Nursing, and Psychology in addition to community focused facilities.

It’s not yet clear how much the upgrade would cost but the university says it is currently exploring “external funding” routes.

What are the main elements?

Health, wellbeing, and social hub – used for teaching as well as community

Green courtyard – located to the rear of the Old College building

Pedestrianised plaza – a cycle and pedestrian friendly gateway to the area

Energy Centre – New low carbon facility providing cheaper and cleaner heating

Concept design images show how the major upgrade could look.

The courtyard would be created in an outdoor space in between buildings to the rear of the Old College section of the university.

Meanwhile the new hub would be built where the staff car park is currently located.

It would link in with the council’s City Centre Strategic Investment Plan which aims to transform the city centre in the next 30 years.

Specifically, the council hopes to create a green transport hub at its Bell Street multi-storey car park just across the road and this would connect with Abertay’s proposals.

A large, landscaped public plaza, would be created in between the two new facilities providing a pedestrianised zone acting as a public gateway.

Plan has ‘enormous potential’

Abertay University principal, Professor Liz Bacon spoke of her excitement at the proposals.

She said: “This vision has enormous potential for Dundee city centre and dovetails perfectly with the impressive proposals that Dundee City Council has brought forward through the Strategic Investment Plan.

“As a university deeply rooted in our city, our plans have been set out to open up the campus to the community and are designed to ensure that the wide range of possible benefits – including financial savings, positive environmental impact and the creation of an excellent new public space – which can be shared with students, staff, visitors and members of the public alike.

She added: “We are hopeful that our efforts to secure funding for the vision will be fruitful and we are very pleased to be working with the council to breathe new life into this part of the city.”

A new heat network for the area would also be generated from a low carbon Energy Centre built on the campus.

It would have the capability to extend beyond the campus boundary to other public or private buildings.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander said: “The City Centre Strategic Investment Plan is about reinventing the heart of Dundee over the next three decades.

“We want to ensure that the city centre is an exciting, growing place to live, work and visit for generations to come.

“The city council has helped shape Abertay’s masterplan and looks forward to exploring these plans further with the university.”

It comes after the university opened an £18 million cyber security development hub, named the cyberQuarter, in summer 2022.

The university also completed a £9 million upgrade to its main campus buildings to improve thermal efficiency and reduce demand for heating.