Lisa Simpson: Police looking for man in connection with missing Dundee woman

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are looking to speak to a man in connection with the disappearance of Dundee woman Lisa Simpson.

The 40-year-old was last seen in Glasgow city centre on December 2.

Officers have been attempting to track her since then and now want to speak to a man seen with Lisa on the day she disappeared.

It is thought they walked together in the city centre for more than an hour.

Police say man walked with Lisa for over an hour

The man is described as white, 30 to 40 years old, with a slim build and short dark-coloured hair. He was wearing a dark jacket and trousers with white trainers.

Police say he got off a number 38 bus on Jamaica Street at about 11.50am on December 2, before meeting up with Lisa in Gordon Street just after 12pm.

The pair then walked down Oswald Street together before crossing over the River Clyde to the south side of the city near to the Barclays bank.

At about 1.10pm, they walked along Clyde Place, near the George V Bridge, before setting off in the direction of Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Officers believe the man may have information which could help find Lisa.

Inspector Jonathan Watters said: “I would ask this man to contact us as he could may have information which could prove helpful to our enquiries.

“Lisa may have mentioned to him what her plans were and where she was heading to.

“Lisa’s family and friends are growing increasingly concerned and they just want to know she is safe and well. If anyone has any information, please do contact us.”

Anyone else with information on Lisa’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3192 of December 6.

She is described as white, 5ft 5in, with long blonde hair and a fringe.

She also has a small scar on her forehead, pair of angel wings tattooed on the back of her neck and the name Brian tattooed on her wrist.

When she was seen last, Lisa was wearing a green padded jacket with a fur hood, jeans and Nike trainers with blue at the back.