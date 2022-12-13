Lisa Simpson: Police looking for man in connection with missing Dundee woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Lisa Simpson: Police looking for man in connection with missing Dundee woman

By Matteo Bell
December 13 2022, 6.15pm Updated: December 15 2022, 6.47pm
Missing woman Lisa Simpson. Image: Police Scotland
Missing woman Lisa Simpson. Image: Police Scotland

Police are looking to speak to a man in connection with the disappearance of Dundee woman Lisa Simpson.

The 40-year-old was last seen in Glasgow city centre on December 2.

Officers have been attempting to track her since then and now want to speak to a man seen with Lisa on the day she disappeared.

It is thought they walked together in the city centre for more than an hour.

Police say man walked with Lisa for over an hour

The man is described as white, 30 to 40 years old, with a slim build and short dark-coloured hair. He was wearing a dark jacket and trousers with white trainers.

Police say he got off a number 38 bus on Jamaica Street at about 11.50am on December 2, before meeting up with Lisa in Gordon Street just after 12pm.

The pair then walked down Oswald Street together before crossing over the River Clyde to the south side of the city near to the Barclays bank.

Clyde Place, Glasgow. Image: Google Maps.

At about 1.10pm, they walked along Clyde Place, near the George V Bridge, before setting off in the direction of Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Officers believe the man may have information which could help find Lisa.

Inspector Jonathan Watters said: “I would ask this man to contact us as he could may have information which could prove helpful to our enquiries.

“Lisa may have mentioned to him what her plans were and where she was heading to.

“Lisa’s family and friends are growing increasingly concerned and they just want to know she is safe and well. If anyone has any information, please do contact us.”

Lisa has been missing since December 2. Image: Police Scotland.

Anyone else with information on Lisa’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3192 of December 6.

She is described as white, 5ft 5in, with long blonde hair and a fringe.

She also has a small scar on her forehead, pair of angel wings tattooed on the back of her neck and the name Brian tattooed on her wrist.

When she was seen last, Lisa was wearing a green padded jacket with a fur hood, jeans and Nike trainers with blue at the back.

3

