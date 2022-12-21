Drivers warned of delays after crash on Tay Road Bridge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers were warned of delays after a crash on the Tay Road Bridge on Wednesday.

Traffic was held up heading towards Dundee following the collision at the northern end of the bridge.

The crash, which was reported just before 5pm, had been cleared by 5.35pm.

In a post on social media, drivers were warned: “Vehicle is awaiting recovery.

“Expect delays and please drive with care. Traffic is very slow moving towards Dundee.”

It has not been confirmed whether anyone was injured.

The northbound lane was also closed earlier in the afternoon for a short period due to a police incident, resulting in delays and cancellations to some bus services.