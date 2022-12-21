Drivers warned of delays after crash on Tay Road Bridge By Laura Devlin December 21 2022, 5.16pm Updated: December 21 2022, 5.59pm The Tay Road Bridge: Image: DC Thomson [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Drivers were warned of delays after a crash on the Tay Road Bridge on Wednesday. Traffic was held up heading towards Dundee following the collision at the northern end of the bridge. The crash, which was reported just before 5pm, had been cleared by 5.35pm. In a post on social media, drivers were warned: “Vehicle is awaiting recovery. “Expect delays and please drive with care. Traffic is very slow moving towards Dundee.” It has not been confirmed whether anyone was injured. The northbound lane was also closed earlier in the afternoon for a short period due to a police incident, resulting in delays and cancellations to some bus services. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Dundee ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of… Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife… This New Year, should we ditch all single-use items? Hogmanay 1999: When Dundee partied into a new millennium Dundee council evictions fall despite rise in unpaid rent Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 2 New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire Most Read 1 Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape 16 2 Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023 2 3 Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight 4 Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed 2 5 10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our… 6 New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife 7 Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation 8 Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250 2 9 Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning 10 Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff More from The Courier 5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath 3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44… Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril 'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed… Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023 Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance Editor's Picks Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 Alan Soutar back working as a firefighter on New Year’s Day – as Arbroath darts hero rues ‘missed opportunity’ Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023 SNP ‘hardball’ threat to take education powers from councils Q&A: Getting to know Albany Keith, owner of popular Dundee café FIKA Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed Kisses from Kinsley: Charity being launched in memory of brave Angus toddler 5 Dundee, Perth & Fife restaurants praised by our reviewers in 2022 Kinghorn Loony Dook: Best pictures as Fifers brave chilly Forth to see in 2023 New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire Most Commented 1 Dundee bypass 'consigned to history' as A90 plan takes shape 2 City planner questions decision to build another office block at Dundee Waterfront 3 Angus crematorium objectors bank on appeal hearing early in 2023 4 Broughty Ferry bus shelters destroyed by vandals again - just weeks after repairs 5 Dundee council chiefs urged to call in expert over Olympia corrosion 6 15 flash flood pictures from Tayside and Fife as wild weather causes disruption 7 Claims A9 treated like a 'forgotten backwater' as petition reaches 3,700 signatures 8 Kirkcaldy sees biggest house price rise but Dundee and Perth lag behind 9 Plans lodged for one of the world's biggest wind farms off Fife coast 10 Sharp increase in drivers 'deliberately’ ignoring lights at Broughty Ferry level crossing