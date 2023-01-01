Missing Dundee man traced safe and well By Alasdair Clark January 1 2023, 10.58am Updated: January 1 2023, 4.44pm The missing man has now been traced safe and well. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police say missing Dundee man Gareth Donald has been traced safe and well after an earlier appeal. The 45-year-old was reported missing in the early hours on Sunday morning, prompting a public appeal to help trace him. But in an update, officers searching for Gareth said had now been found safe and well. A force spokesperson said: “Police Scotland are pleased to report that Gareth Donald, who had been reported missing from the Dundee area, has been traced safe and well.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Dundee Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of… Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife… This New Year, should we ditch all single-use items? Hogmanay 1999: When Dundee partied into a new millennium Dundee council evictions fall despite rise in unpaid rent Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 2 New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed 2 Most Read 1 New County Hotel fire: Three people and dog understood to have died in Perth… 2 Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you 3 Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape 16 4 Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 2 5 Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care… 6 Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you 7 Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023 2 8 New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire 9 Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach 10 Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole 2 More from The Courier Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule Sheep industry leaders seal partnership agreement Dundee are over their relegation hangover but complacency must be avoided warns Cammy Kerr St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson wants Premiership 'breathing space' - and beating Dundee United… Drey Wright pledges St Johnstone will be fast starters against Dundee United after 'criminal'… Perth residents demand change as they brace for more flooding in 2023 2 Angus family go private after facing three-year wait for son’s autism diagnosis on NHS Sharp drop in Perth and Kinross council evictions as rent arrears top £3 million Editor's Picks Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 Alan Soutar back working as a firefighter on New Year’s Day – as Arbroath darts hero rues ‘missed opportunity’ Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023 SNP ‘hardball’ threat to take education powers from councils Q&A: Getting to know Albany Keith, owner of popular Dundee café FIKA Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed Kisses from Kinsley: Charity being launched in memory of brave Angus toddler 5 Dundee, Perth & Fife restaurants praised by our reviewers in 2022 Kinghorn Loony Dook: Best pictures as Fifers brave chilly Forth to see in 2023 New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire Most Commented 1 Dundee council evictions fall despite rise in unpaid rent 2 Dundee bypass 'consigned to history' as A90 plan takes shape 3 City planner questions decision to build another office block at Dundee Waterfront 4 Angus crematorium objectors bank on appeal hearing early in 2023 5 Broughty Ferry bus shelters destroyed by vandals again - just weeks after repairs 6 Dundee council chiefs urged to call in expert over Olympia corrosion 7 15 flash flood pictures from Tayside and Fife as wild weather causes disruption 8 Claims A9 treated like a 'forgotten backwater' as petition reaches 3,700 signatures 9 Kirkcaldy sees biggest house price rise but Dundee and Perth lag behind 10 Plans lodged for one of the world's biggest wind farms off Fife coast