Home News Dundee

Missing Dundee man traced safe and well

By Alasdair Clark
January 1 2023, 10.58am Updated: January 1 2023, 4.44pm
Missing fife teenager
The missing man has now been traced safe and well.

Police say missing Dundee man Gareth Donald has been traced safe and well after an earlier appeal.

The 45-year-old was reported missing in the early hours on Sunday morning, prompting a public appeal to help trace him.

But in an update, officers searching for Gareth said had now been found safe and well.

A force spokesperson said: “Police Scotland are pleased to report that Gareth Donald, who had been reported missing from the Dundee area, has been traced safe and well.”

