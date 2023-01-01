Missing Dundee man traced safe and well

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police say missing Dundee man Gareth Donald has been traced safe and well after an earlier appeal.

The 45-year-old was reported missing in the early hours on Sunday morning, prompting a public appeal to help trace him.

But in an update, officers searching for Gareth said had now been found safe and well.

A force spokesperson said: “Police Scotland are pleased to report that Gareth Donald, who had been reported missing from the Dundee area, has been traced safe and well.”