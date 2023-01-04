Man, 32, taken to hospital after assault and robbery in Dundee By Kieran Webster January 4 2023, 6.27pm Updated: January 5 2023, 8.51am 0 St Andrews Street. Image: Google Street View [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 32-year-old man was taken to hospital after being assaulted and robbed in Dundee. The man was left with facial injuries after the attack, which happened at around 1am on December 28 on St Andrews Street. A phone and a three-figure sum of cash was taken from the man. Detectives are keen to speak to a dog-walker that helped the victim after the assault but left the scene shortly after. Bid to trace dog-walker Detective Constable Louise Meechan from Police Scotland said: "Our inquiries are continuing into this incident and I would appeal to any witnesses or anyone with information to contact us. "We are keen to trace a man who assisted the injured man immediately after the attack, however he left the area prior to police involvement. "The man we are hoping to trace was walking with his dog on St Andrews Street." Anyone with information should contact officers by calling 101 and quote the reference 0373 of 28 December. Information can also be given anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. 