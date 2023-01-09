Key Broughty Ferry road set for three separate roadworks closures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Key Broughty Ferry road set for three separate roadworks closures

By James Simpson
January 9 2023, 9.06am
The level crossing on Gray Street in Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The level crossing on Gray Street in Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Drivers are facing more disruption as a key Broughty Ferry road faces three separate closures for roadworks in the coming weeks.

Gray Street, at the level crossing, will be closed for the work by Scottish Water and Network Rail.

The first set of roadworks start next Monday (January 16) as a new water pipe is installed between the railway line and Queen Street.

Scottish Water says the work is scheduled to last one week but Dundee City council says Gray Street could be closed for up to two.

Drivers will still be able to access central Broughty Ferry using the rail bridges with HGVs diverted via Claypotts Road.

Meanwhile, Network Rail will carry out work at the level crossing on the weekends of January 28 and February 4, meaning the road is closed again.

The roadworks come after weeks of disruption caused by a gas leak at the junction between Queen Street/West Queen Street and Claypotts Road, which is due to be cleared in the coming days.

A Scottish Water spokesman said: “Clancy, a contractor working on behalf of Scottish Water, are carrying out upgrades to the water network on Gray Street, Broughty Ferry in January 2023.

Network Rail and Scottish Water will be carrying out roadworks in the area. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“The team are relaying new connections and a new water pipe to the area’s network, with the works planned for January 16 and scheduled to last approximately one week.

“A road closure is required to allow Clancy to carry out these works in an efficient and safe manner, with communications being sent to local residents beforehand with signage also being in place for the duration of the works.

“Scottish Water would like to thank local residents and all road users for their patience while this essential work is carried out.”

‘Essential work’ on railway line

A Network Rail spokesman said: “We’re carrying out vital track improvement work close to Broughty Ferry station.

“Due to the nature of the work and to allow our team to access the site and complete the work safely, we need to close Gray Street over two weekends.

“We’d like to thank members of the community for their patience while we carry out this essential work.”

It is expected Gray Street will reopen by 8am on the Monday following the Network Rail roadworks.

