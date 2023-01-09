Key Broughty Ferry road set for three separate roadworks closures

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers are facing more disruption as a key Broughty Ferry road faces three separate closures for roadworks in the coming weeks.

Gray Street, at the level crossing, will be closed for the work by Scottish Water and Network Rail.

The first set of roadworks start next Monday (January 16) as a new water pipe is installed between the railway line and Queen Street.

Scottish Water says the work is scheduled to last one week but Dundee City council says Gray Street could be closed for up to two.

Drivers will still be able to access central Broughty Ferry using the rail bridges with HGVs diverted via Claypotts Road.

Meanwhile, Network Rail will carry out work at the level crossing on the weekends of January 28 and February 4, meaning the road is closed again.

The roadworks come after weeks of disruption caused by a gas leak at the junction between Queen Street/West Queen Street and Claypotts Road, which is due to be cleared in the coming days.

A Scottish Water spokesman said: “Clancy, a contractor working on behalf of Scottish Water, are carrying out upgrades to the water network on Gray Street, Broughty Ferry in January 2023.

“The team are relaying new connections and a new water pipe to the area’s network, with the works planned for January 16 and scheduled to last approximately one week.

“A road closure is required to allow Clancy to carry out these works in an efficient and safe manner, with communications being sent to local residents beforehand with signage also being in place for the duration of the works.

“Scottish Water would like to thank local residents and all road users for their patience while this essential work is carried out.”

‘Essential work’ on railway line

A Network Rail spokesman said: “We’re carrying out vital track improvement work close to Broughty Ferry station.

“Due to the nature of the work and to allow our team to access the site and complete the work safely, we need to close Gray Street over two weekends.

“We’d like to thank members of the community for their patience while we carry out this essential work.”

It is expected Gray Street will reopen by 8am on the Monday following the Network Rail roadworks.