Boys, 14, charged after fire and vandalism at Dundee community hub

Two 14-year-old boys have been charged in connection with a fire and vandalism at a Dundee community hub.

Jet washers and washing machines at Fairfield pavilion were damaged last week.

The incidents have impacted on the food larder based in the pavilion on Drumgeith Road – which helps feed about 800 people every week, and supplied hundreds of children with gifts and food parcels at Christmas.

Those who run the facilities say the vandalism will cost about £8,000 to repair.

The washing machines – which are available for the community to use, with a percentage of earnings going to the larder – have been targeted on several previous occasions.

Jim Sorrie, a director at Fairfield, says the ongoing vandalism problems are “shocking”.

He said: “We a charity that already runs on a tight budget and (the pavilion) is home to our food larder that feeds so many of the local community.

“Damage like this could potentially force us to close – it’s really heartbreaking.

“The damage to the washing machines alone is £8,000 but that doesn’t include the cost of the fire damage repairs to the building.

“All the volunteers here are absolutely gutted. Everyone works so hard for the community and vandalism like this is soul-destroying.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Two male youths, both 14 years, have been charged and are the subject of a report to the youth justice assessor in connection with the incidents.”