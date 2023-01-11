Organisers of Dundee Comic Con confirm details of 2023 event

Organisers of Dundee Comic Con have confirmed their plans for 2023 after last year’s sell-out success.

Big Glasgow Comic Page (BGCP), which runs gatherings across the country, is moving the Dundee event to a bigger venue next month.

Visitors will be able to meet their favourite characters like Spider-Man and Sonic the Hedgehog at Dundee International Sports Centre (DISC) on Saturday February 4.

Last year’s event at Bonar Hall attracted about 2,500 people.

Plans for ‘amazing event’

Ian Bonar from BGCP said: “Dundee was our first big event after lockdown.

“We had sold 1,500 tickets in advance but on the day another 1,000-plus people turned up to pay on the door so the venue quickly became too small.

“But 2022 ended up being a massive year for us, so we secured a much bigger venue and will be bringing everything we can to make it an amazing event.”

BGCP has also confirmed there will be more than 60 vendors, meet and greets and a cosplay costume competition.

Similar events are planned later in the year in Perth and Kirkcaldy.

Tickets have gone on sale on the BGCP website.