Controversial contraception programme for vulnerable mums in Dundee to be extended

A controversial programme which provides support to vulnerable mums if they agree to use contraception is set to be continued in Dundee.

The programme was first introduced in Dundee in 2019 by UK charity, Pause, with the aim to help break the cycle of women having children who ultimately end up in care.

Dundee was the first city in Scotland to trial the scheme, which offers counselling and support to mothers if they agree to take long-term contraception.

The initiative faced criticism from women’s charities and addiction experts who labelled the service “discriminatory” and “ethically concerning“.

In the latest phase of the programme, 23 women – who previously had a total of 61 children between them removed from their care – were supported

Now, after three years of trialling Pause, the council has announced a new “Dundee version” of the national programme.

How does the Pause Dundee work?

The programme, led by Tayside Council on Alcohol, was inspired by similar schemes in England and offers dedicated support, tailored to each woman, as long a they commit to taking contraception.

Women are given an initial engagement period before signing up to ensure they are comfortable with the conditions.

Those who do not continue with the programme still receive care from other agencies including their GP, substance misuse services and advice on jobs.

If any women do become pregnant while involved in the scheme, they are offered support from the local authority’s New Beginnings team.

Revised Dundee model

Funding for the programme was initially secured through the National Lottery and the Robertson Trust.

Dundee City Council funded the second and latest phase of the scheme, after it was shown the programme had met key outcomes.

The funding allocated for the current financial year is £240,000.

On Monday councillors will hear details of the revised Dundee model of the scheme.

The proposed changes include:

Expanding eligibility criteria

Refocusing types of support

The potential inclusion of birth fathers

Maximising the number of women who can benefit from support

Linking closely with the Women’s Hub to provide easy access to a variety of services for women.

A further report will be made in June based on the revised programme and funding.

Pause has made a ‘positive difference for many women’

Children and families depute convener Roisin Smith said: “We now have an opportunity to take forward the substantial progress we have made for women through our pioneering partnership with Pause.

“The local women who have chosen to become involved with Pause Dundee have all suffered from a range of problems and challenges including domestic abuse, mental health, substance use and homelessness.

“This has created risks for them and their children and torn their relationships apart.”

She added: “Through a range of partnership approaches exemplified by our working relationship with TCA, we have made a positive difference for many women who have been at an extremely low ebb in their lives.

“The intensive and innovative work of the local Pause partnership has provided a way ahead for these women. We now have an opportunity to extend support to even more vulnerable women.

“I look forward to seeing what the future holds for the delivery of this service in Dundee.”