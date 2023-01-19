Controversial contraception programme for vulnerable mums in Dundee to be extended

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Controversial contraception programme for vulnerable mums in Dundee to be extended

By Amie Flett
January 19 2023, 3.16pm
Councillor Roisin Smith and Kathryn Baker, chief executive of Tayside Council on Alcohol, which leads Dundee's Pause programme. Image: DC Thomson
Councillor Roisin Smith and Kathryn Baker, chief executive of Tayside Council on Alcohol, which leads Dundee's Pause programme. Image: DC Thomson

A controversial programme which provides support to vulnerable mums if they agree to use contraception is set to be continued in Dundee.

The programme was first introduced in Dundee in 2019 by UK charity, Pause, with the aim to help break the cycle of women having children who ultimately end up in care.

Dundee was the first city in Scotland to trial the scheme, which offers counselling and support to mothers if they agree to take long-term contraception.

The initiative faced criticism from women’s charities and addiction experts who labelled the service “discriminatory” and “ethically concerning“.

In the latest phase of the programme, 23 women – who previously had a total of 61 children between them removed from their care – were supported

Now, after three years of trialling Pause, the council has announced a new “Dundee version” of the national programme.

How does the Pause Dundee work?

The programme, led by Tayside Council on Alcohol, was inspired by similar schemes in England and offers dedicated support, tailored to each woman, as long a they commit to taking contraception.

Women are given an initial engagement period before signing up to ensure they are comfortable with the conditions.

Those who do not continue with the programme still receive care from other agencies including their GP, substance misuse services and advice on jobs.

If any women do become pregnant while involved in the scheme, they are offered support from the local authority’s New Beginnings team.

Revised Dundee model

Funding for the programme was initially secured through the National Lottery and the Robertson Trust.

Dundee City Council funded the second and latest phase of the scheme, after it was  shown the programme had met key outcomes.

The funding allocated for the current financial year is £240,000.

On Monday councillors will hear details of the revised Dundee model of the scheme.

The proposed changes include:

  • Expanding eligibility criteria
  • Refocusing types of support
  • The potential inclusion of birth fathers
  • Maximising the number of women who can benefit from support
  • Linking closely with the Women’s Hub to provide easy access to a variety of services for women.

A further report will be made in June based on the revised programme and funding.

Pause has made a ‘positive difference for many women’

Children and families depute convener Roisin Smith said: “We now have an opportunity to take forward the substantial progress we have made for women through our pioneering partnership with Pause.

“The local women who have chosen to become involved with Pause Dundee have all suffered from a range of problems and challenges including domestic abuse, mental health, substance use and homelessness.

“This has created risks for them and their children and torn their relationships apart.”

Children and families depute convener councillor, Roisin Smith. Image: DC Thomson

She added: “Through a range of partnership approaches exemplified by our working relationship with TCA, we have made a positive difference for many women who have been at an extremely low ebb in their lives.

“The intensive and innovative work of the local Pause partnership has provided a way ahead for these women. We now have an opportunity to extend support to even more vulnerable women.

“I look forward to seeing what the future holds for the delivery of this service in Dundee.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

The SNP want to launch a National Care Service by 2026. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee City councillors explain why National Care Service plans should be paused or scrapped
Scott Green is led from Edinburgh High Court into custody. Image: Supplied
Sick 'toilet bowl' attacker jailed for abuse in Dundee and Fife
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee's disposable vape campaigner makes waves in Scottish Parliament
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man seriously assaulted in Bell Street, Dundee Picture shows; Bell Street . Bell Street . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 19/01/2023
Man, 18, seriously assaulted in Dundee city centre
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Dundee Record Fair has closed after more than 40 years. Picture shows; George Roberston, organiser of Dundee Record Fair. Edinburgh. Supplied by George Robertson Date; 19/01/2023
Dundee Record Fair ends after more than 40 years as organiser retires
The former Toys R Us store in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
£4 million 10-pin bowling centre in Dundee could create up to 50 jobs
Asda has ramped up security at the Kirkton store following a spate of anti-social behaviour. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Asda Kirkton staff 'losing confidence in police' as disorder and abuse from kids continues
4
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee.
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison

Most Read

1
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
2
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
3
Inside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
4
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee.
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. Picture shows; Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. . Broughty Ferry. Supplied by Premier store Broughty Ferry Date; 18/01/2023
Vodka and cigarettes stolen in ram-raid ‘like a Hollywood scene’ at Broughty Ferry shop
6
Bobby Morrison and his brother Dale set up Kartel in 2014. Image: Kartel.
Dundee man on why time is right to expand his watch business to Dubai
7
Illustrations taken from the from the Levelling Up Fund - Transport Bid by Dundee City Council. Image: Supplied
‘Radical’ Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost
8
The site where the missing public art used to sit in Glenrothes
Public artist accuses Fife Council of ‘cavalier attitude’ as prized Glenrothes works go missing
9
Cameron Allan ended up in court for his indecent proposal.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
10
Mark Kilgallon has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Fife man last seen boarding bus in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

Karen Kennedy, who worked as manager at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Manager of Perth fire hotel says she will 'live with tragedy every day'…
Perth and Kinross Council headquarters. Image: Phil Hannah
Perth and Kinross tenants facing 2.2% rent rise in April
William Black at an earlier hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken firebug jailed for £130k blaze at multi-storey car park in Perth
The cash boost will transform the River Leven
£19m cash boost will transform River Leven and bring bike hire to Glenrothes park
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image:PA
Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain 'full understanding'…
Kwame Thomas warming up for Sutton United. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee sign loan striker Kwame Thomas from English League Two side
The A90 near Inchture.
Disruption on A90 as work near Inchture causes road closures
Stuart Erskine has been traced safe and well after he went missing on Wednesday evening and concern grew for his welfare. Image: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.
Missing Kirkcaldy man found safe and well after growing concern
The High Court in Edinburgh
Fife knifeman who slashed foot-long wound in victim is jailed
The Westfield Loan greenfield site with town textile firm Don and Low opposite. Pic: Google.
Muir Homes bring back revised bid for 159 houses at Westfield in Forfar

Editor's Picks

Most Commented