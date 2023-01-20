Call for Dundee parents to help tackle Kirkton Asda anti-social behaviour

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundonians have called on parents to help tackle anti-social behaviour at Asda Kirkton after a spate of abuse towards staff from kids.

Asda and police were urged to do more to protect staff at the Kikrton store this week as workers continue to endure violence and verbal abuse at the hands of teenagers.

A union representative at Asda said staff feel like “sitting ducks” at the store to due a lack of protection.

Following the latest spate of abuse, police inspector Chris Boath called on parents in the area to “take an interest” in their children’s whereabouts and who they are with, while Asda took the move to increase security at the store.

A number of locals made their views on the latest issues known, with many calling for parents in the area to take action and help curb the anti-social behaviour.

‘Discipline starts at home’

Alistair Okon commented on Facebook: “Discipline starts at home.

“If a parent can’t or doesn’t want to deal with their child then it will never stop.”

An anonymous reader wrote o our website: “Unfortunately children these days know that they can do whatever they like and there will never be any significant consequences.

“The law and society in general has given them a free hand to behave in whatever way they want.

“The parents of these unruly kids have clearly failed to teach them the basics of how to be responsible quite possibly because they have never learnt this themselves.”

Another commented: “Whatever happened to being grounded during lunchtimes for this bad behaviour?

“Parents should be brought in too. They are responsible for their bairns’ antics.”

On Facebook, Rita Lisauske, said: “I still think it’s the parent’s responsibility to take care of and educate their kid.”

Others condemned the behaviour and lack of protection at the store.

Simon Ravenhill said: “This is wrong (the staff) shouldn’t feel unsafe at work, something needs done ASAP.”

Local fears Kirkton Asda may close

Some feared the store may close down all together.

Bernice Jendrycha said: “Asda will close down in Kirkton.”

Susan Stewart wrote: “Can see that closing down.”

A spokesman for Asda said: “We can reassure customers that the store will not be closing.”

The fears follow similar behaviour in June where staff were attacked and spat on, leading the store banning school kids at lunchtime.

In November, workers demanded earlier closing times after riots in the area on Halloween in a bid to avoid being targeted by youths at night.