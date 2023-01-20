Call for Dundee parents to help tackle Kirkton Asda anti-social behaviour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Call for Dundee parents to help tackle Kirkton Asda anti-social behaviour

By Amie Flett
January 20 2023, 4.39pm Updated: January 20 2023, 5.25pm
Locals are calling for parents to take action against anti-social behaviour at the Asda Kirkton store. Image: Google maps
Dundonians have called on parents to help tackle anti-social behaviour at Asda Kirkton after a spate of abuse towards staff from kids.

Asda and police were urged to do more to protect staff at the Kikrton store this week as workers continue to endure violence and verbal abuse at the hands of teenagers.

A union representative at Asda said staff feel like “sitting ducks” at the store to due a lack of protection.

Following the latest spate of abuse, police inspector Chris Boath called on parents in the area to “take an interest” in their children’s whereabouts and who they are with, while Asda took the move to increase security at the store.

A number of locals made their views on the latest issues known, with many calling for parents in the area to take action and help curb the anti-social behaviour.

‘Discipline starts at home’

Alistair Okon commented on Facebook: “Discipline starts at home.

“If a parent can’t or doesn’t want to deal with their child then it will never stop.”

An anonymous reader wrote o our website: “Unfortunately children these days know that they can do whatever they like and there will never be any significant consequences.

“The law and society in general has given them a free hand to behave in whatever way they want.

“The parents of these unruly kids have clearly failed to teach them the basics of how to be responsible quite possibly because they have never learnt this themselves.”

Police outside the Asda Kirkton store in November following riots in the area. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Another commented: “Whatever happened to being grounded during lunchtimes for this bad behaviour?

“Parents should be brought in too. They are responsible for their bairns’ antics.”

On Facebook, Rita Lisauske, said: “I still think it’s the parent’s responsibility to take care of and educate their kid.”

Others condemned the behaviour and lack of protection at the store.

Simon Ravenhill said: “This is wrong (the staff) shouldn’t feel unsafe at work, something needs done ASAP.”

Local fears Kirkton Asda may close

Some feared the store may close down all together.

Bernice Jendrycha said: “Asda will close down in Kirkton.”

Susan Stewart wrote: “Can see that closing down.”

A spokesman for Asda said: “We can reassure customers that the store will not be closing.”

The fears follow similar behaviour in June where staff were attacked and spat on, leading the store banning school kids at lunchtime.

In November, workers demanded earlier closing times after riots in the area on Halloween in a bid to avoid being targeted by youths at night.

[[title]]

[[text]]
[[title_reg]]

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

[[title]]

