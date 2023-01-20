Perthshire country park lodge residents’ water troubles continue after NINE-day drought over festive period

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perthshire country park lodge residents’ water troubles continue after NINE-day drought over festive period

By Lindsey Hamilton
January 20 2023, 4.45pm Updated: January 20 2023, 6.36pm
Angry residents at Glendevon Country Park. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Angry residents at Glendevon Country Park. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Dozens of residents from a residential country park in Perthshire have been left without water for the “umpteenth time” in recent weeks.

Lodge owners at Glendevon Country Park near Dollar in Perth and Kinross are livid that their water supply has been affected for weeks and has once again been cut off.

They say their water was off for nine days over the festive period and accused park owners, Away Resorts, of not doing enough to provide a long-term solution.

The supply was eventually restored but has consistently gone off in recent weeks before going off again in the early hours of Friday morning.

The company has apologised and said workmen are on site trying to fix the problem.

Many residents were forced to book hotel accommodation as a result and in an unexpected twist one had even booked into the New County Hotel in Perth.

Glendevon residents say ‘We’ve had enough’

Greg Keenan, secretary of the park’s residents association, said lodge owners have reached the end of their tether.

The park has 83 lodges, the vast majority of which are main residences, with a few holiday homes.

Some of the lodges that have been left without water. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Residents are mostly over the age of 65 with the park described as “providing homes for those who are older and ready to downsize”.

Mr Keenan, 75, said after the water initially failed at the park on December 19 many residents were forced to book into local hotels.

No water for Christmas

The water was off from December 19 until shortly before New Year.

Scottish Water stepped in to provide supplies but the residents now want to see a permanent fix.

Mr Keenan said: “It has gone off several times since, before finally going off again at 3am on Friday.”

Colin Harwood at the park pump house. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“The problem lies squarely with the park owners and operators.

“We keep getting excuse after excuse and now we need a full reassurance that the supply will be rectified and maintained.

“This can’t be allowed to go on. We have had enough.”

Former Perth publican Mr Keenan said he had booked into Perth’s New County Hotel for the nights of December 20 and 21.

Three people and a dog died in a fire at the same hotel on January 2.

Greg Keenan, secetary, along with other members of the residents committee of Glendedevon Country Park. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

He said: “Thank goodness I ended up cancelling.

“I hadn’t realised until after I booked the hotel had no lift.

“I tried phoning six times to cancel but no-one ever answered the phone.

“We just didn’t go. I had paid by credit card and the money was never taken out of my account.

“I was told the hotel was a fleapit and then obviously the fire happened.

“I used to own more than 20 pubs in Perth and I know how these things work.

“We feel so lucky now that we didn’t stay there.”

Apology from Away Resorts

Greg Lashley of Away Resorts said he accepted the situation is not good enough.

Mr Lashley said: “We would like to apologise to residents.

“We too are very concerned about this situation. We accept this is not good enough.

“Unfortunately we were not aware of water infrastructure issues when we took over the park in 2022.

“The very cold spell before Christmas led to a burst pipe which depleted our water tanks.

“They took time to refill. The situation has been ongoing but we have contractors on site working to resolve the problem.

“We will keep residents informed and plan to meet with them next week to explain the situation.”

‘Not responsibility of Scottish Water’

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “We attended Glendevon Country Park during December following reports of water supply issues at the site.

“On inspection, it was confirmed that the public network was fully operational, therefore we advised that issues being experienced were not the responsibility of Scottish Water.”

Tags

Conversation

