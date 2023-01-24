Man, 25, seriously assaulted in Dundee park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has suffered a serious leg injury after being assaulted in Finlathen Park in Dundee.

The 25-year-old man was seriously assaulted around 4pm on Monday and had to be taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

The assault is believed to have happened on a grass area in the park near Fountainbleau Drive.

Police are appealing for anyone in the area at the time to come forward with information.

Appeal for information about Finlathen Park assault

Detective Constable Iain McIntosh said: “We are asking anyone who was in the area at the time of this serious assault and may have seen what happened to get in touch.

“It was a busy time of day with people out with their dogs, taking exercise and walking home so we are appealing for information that could help us with our investigation.

“In addition, if you were driving in the area and have dash-cam (footage) that shows something suspicious then please make contact.

“We are also asking residents to check their private CCTV.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2516 of Monday January 23, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.