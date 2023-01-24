Man, 25, seriously assaulted in Dundee park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Man, 25, seriously assaulted in Dundee park

By Laura Devlin
January 24 2023, 3.08pm
Finlathen Park. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Finlathen Park. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

A man has suffered a serious leg injury after being assaulted in Finlathen Park in Dundee.

The 25-year-old man was seriously assaulted around 4pm on Monday and had to be taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

The assault is believed to have happened on a grass area in the park near   Fountainbleau Drive.

Police are appealing for anyone in the area at the time to come forward with information.

Appeal for information about Finlathen Park assault

Detective Constable Iain McIntosh said: “We are asking anyone who was in the area at the time of this serious assault and may have seen what happened to get in touch.

“It was a busy time of day with people out with their dogs, taking exercise and walking home so we are appealing for information that could help us with our investigation.

“In addition, if you were driving in the area and have dash-cam (footage) that shows something suspicious then please make contact.

“We are also asking residents to check their private CCTV.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2516 of Monday January 23, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

