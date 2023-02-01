Broughty Ferry lollipop lady and Carnoustie friend set to appear on Bargain Hunt

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Broughty Ferry lollipop lady and her Carnoustie friend are set to appear on BBC TV show Bargain Hunt.

Freda Doig and Gillian Millar – who have been friends for more than 25 years – took part in filming for the show in November.

It is the first time the pair have appeared on TV, with Freda admitting she had never previously watched the BBC One programme.

Bargain Hunt sees two teams sent to antiques shops or fairs, where they are given £300 to buy three items.

The goods are then sold at auction and the team with the most money wins.

‘I’d never even watched it before’

Freda, a 62-year-old lollipop lady and cook at Forthill Primary School, said: “The whole thing was very exciting.

“Gillian was the one that wanted to do it – I’d never even watched it before.

“The show certainly suited me, though – you don’t have to be too clever to do it!”

Gillian, a 66-year-old retired nursing home administrator, said: “I knew Freda would do it because she’s absolutely bonkers.

“I’ve watched it for a long time, and me and my late husband used to go antique shopping together.

“One day I decided I could do better than the people on TV, so I signed us up.”

After some form-filling and a series of interviews, the pair were invited on the show.

They were sent to the Scottish Antique and Arts Centre in Abernyte, Perthshire, on November 16.

With the help of one of Bargain Hunt’s experts, they had one hour to pick up their three items.

Pair beat ‘hundreds’ to be on Bargain Hunt

Freda told The Courier: “The teams were sent away on different paths to find three items.

“We then got to meet our expert. I haven’t told anyone who we got, but they suited us – so lovely and bubbly.

“The host (Natsaha Raskin Sharp) was so down to Earth too, she even found the time to have lunch with us.”

Gillian added: “Natasha said we were lucky to get on so quick because hundreds had been applying – the red team had waited 18 months.

“You get an hour to find the three items, but it absolutely flew by.

“The other team had a keen antique buyer, so I think we were definitely up against it from the start.”

‘Nervy’ auction for Tayside duo

Their items were then put to auction at the start of December at Glasgow’s Great Western Auction House.

Gillian said: “At auction, I was really nervous but as the day went on, you become more excited.

“It’s all kept a secret, you don’t get to find out how well the other team does until the very end.”

The pair have had to keep quiet about how they got on, but viewers can see their episode on BBC One on Monday (February 6) at 12.15pm.