Teenage girl ‘shaken’ after being assaulted by man in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teenager has been left “shaken” after being assaulted by a man in Dundee.

The 17-year-old woman was attacked in the Dens Road area between 11.45pm on Sunday and 12.05am on Monday.

The suspect is described as being about 5ft 3in tall and had short, dark hair.

He was wearing a black waterproof jacket and dark bottoms at the time of the assault.

Police say the incident happened between the junctions of Arklay Street and Dura Street.

Officers say the teenager was uninjured following the incident but has been left “shaken”.

Police believe a number of cars passed the area at the time and are now appealing for the occupants to come forward.

Detective Constable Emma Claybourne, from Dundee CID, said: “It is believed that several vehicles passed by around the time of the incident and we are keen to speak with the occupants of these vehicles, in case they saw anything which could assist our inquiries.

“Anyone with information, or possible dashcam footage from the Dens Road area, should call police on 101, quoting incident 0018 of January 30.”