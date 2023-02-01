Teenage girl ‘shaken’ after being assaulted by man in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Teenage girl ‘shaken’ after being assaulted by man in Dundee

By Laura Devlin
February 1 2023, 3.34pm Updated: February 1 2023, 3.42pm
Dens Road: Image: DC Thomson.
Dens Road: Image: DC Thomson.

A teenager has been left “shaken” after being assaulted by a man in Dundee.

The 17-year-old woman was attacked in the Dens Road area between 11.45pm on Sunday and 12.05am on Monday.

The suspect is described as being about 5ft 3in tall and had short, dark hair.

He was wearing a black waterproof jacket and dark bottoms at the time of the assault.

Police say the incident happened between the junctions of Arklay Street and Dura Street.

Officers say the teenager was uninjured following the incident but has been left “shaken”.

Police believe a number of cars passed the area at the time and are now appealing for the occupants to come forward.

Detective Constable Emma Claybourne, from Dundee CID, said: “It is believed that several vehicles passed by around the time of the incident and we are keen to speak with the occupants of these vehicles, in case they saw anything which could assist our inquiries.

“Anyone with information, or possible dashcam footage from the Dens Road area, should call police on 101, quoting incident 0018 of January 30.”

