Dundee-trained artist Frank To ‘very honoured’ his work has been purchased by the University of Cambridge

Dundee-trained artist Frank To is “very honoured” that one of his works has been purchased by the University of Cambridge.

The humanium metal artwork, made from upcycled illegal firearms, is to be included in the permanent collection of the university’s junior parlour at Pembroke College.

In addition to this, To has been unconditionally accepted into the prestigious Society of Graphic Fine Art annual exhibition at the Mall Galleries in central London opening in March.

Who is Frank To?

Frank To is a Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design fine art graduate and artist whose unique gunpowder drawing technique has garnered international recognition as a leading contemporary art figure.

High profile collectors of his work include actor Sir. Patrick Stewart (of Star Trek fame) and New York based Michel Witmer, who hangs To’s paintings alongside those of Picasso, Dine and Warhol.

Frank said: “The humanium metal artwork that was purchased by Pembroke College of the University of Cambridge was actually on show during my presentation at COP26.

“I was working in collaboration with OpenUK which is a UK-based not-for-profit company which supports open source collaboration and open technologies within the United Kingdom.

“We presented together the current issue of global sustainability and the importance of humanium metal.

“The University of Cambridge was quite taken with the concept of the fairtrade alloy and purchased the work in support of the cause.

“I am very honoured that an establishment with the prestige such as Cambridge are in support of my research and my social activism which has given me hope that the younger generation are now align for social justice and human rights – whether it is an academic paper or art work.

“I am very pleased and privileged to be accepted in this year’s Society of Graphic Fine Art annual exhibition unconditionally with my piece ‘King of Fishers’.

“I will be showing next to contemporaries and peers who I strongly admire.

“Furthermore, by being accepted into this exhibition at London’s Mall Galleries showcases my ongoing aim of showing my draughtsmanship and innovation in Scottish contemporary drawing.”

Prestigious accolade

The Society of Graphic Fine Art – The Drawing Society – is the only national society in the UK dedicated exclusively to drawing.

Founded in 1919, the society promotes fine drawing skills in both traditional and contemporary media.

Today the society has more than 130 elected members across Britain.

Frank To’s coloured gunpowder art work goes on show and will be for sale in the Society of Graphic Fine Art Annual Exhibition at the Mall Galleries, 17 Carlton House Terrace, London SW1Y 5BD from March 13 to March 18.