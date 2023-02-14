Emergency response after crash at Dundee Asda car wash By Lindsey Hamilton February 14 2023, 2.13pm Updated: February 14 2023, 2.36pm 0 Police and ambulance at the car wash at Milton of Craigie in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Dundee Hunt for youth seen brandishing '6in knife' in Dundee city centre MARTEL MAXWELL: Dundee director Neil Forsyth shows why children should be allowed to follow… Broughty Ferry writer Neil Forsyth 'delighted' by response to new show The Gold NHS Tayside ‘sorry’ after promoting cervical cancer smears without word ‘women’ 3 Dundee barber could be forced to cut his losses as scaffolding leaves business 'hidden' COURIER OPINION: Loss of historic Dundee buildings is about more than bricks and mortar Dundee pair jailed after stealing £100k of cars in crime spree Actress behind Still Game's Isa on what fans can expect during Tayside and Fife… Teacher strikes and school closures: When and why in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire 11 Carers accused of neglect at Dundee home to stand trial this year Most Read 1 Arbroath man, 60, attacked by gang of three 2 EXCLUSIVE: James McPake emerges as Motherwell job contender as Dunfermline exploits impress Fir Park… 3 Perth veteran tells trial martial arts ‘weapon’ was joke Christmas present for wife 4 Carers accused of neglect at Dundee home to stand trial this year 5 St Andrews holiday park developers take fight for major expansion to Holyrood 6 Fife mum’s murder by her own son will feature in Netflix series 7 Tayside and Fife firms big winners at Scottish tourism awards 8 Dundee hotel to star on Channel 4 show Four in a Bed 9 Fife pensioner knocked out by ‘raging bull’ woman over child slap claim 10 Who will be fined? Perth and Kinross engine idling rules explained as policy set… 2 More from The Courier Scientists unveil gene-edited wheat field trial success JIM SPENCE: UEFA Liverpool apology shows dangers of rushing to judgement Tuesday court round-up — Benefits cheat and Christmas thug Could teacher strikes be called off with a new pay offer? Alyth holiday park owners 'delighted' by approval for major site expansion 'Missing' Glenrothes public artworks found... in council storage facility Chef Prasad brings taste of India to his Fife restaurant after spending £10k on… KEVIN PRINGLE: Selling Scotland - the real challenge for our modern economy? Cowdenbeath farm sells for over £1.3m amid 'remarkable' rural sales Scottish Ministers urged to act over Perth woman's prison ordeal Editor's Picks Angus Council staff to get extra day holiday for King’s coronation Fife Labour MSP Alex Rowley brands Gordon Brown’s independence alternative ‘stale and irrelevant’ Arbroath man, 60, attacked by gang of three Rough sleeper breached bail order banning him from Methil because he needed a shower Teacher strikes and school closures: When and why in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire Man, 39, charged with theft in Montrose Perth veteran tells trial martial arts ‘weapon’ was joke Christmas present for wife EXCLUSIVE: James McPake emerges as Motherwell job contender as Dunfermline exploits impress Fir Park chiefs 24-bed care home and 20 affordable houses to be built in Lochgelly Charlie Mulgrew: Dundee United players are ‘up for the fight’ — but talk is cheap Most Commented 1 Is £300K art budget for Broughty Ferry cycle route 'excessive'? 2 Dispute over responsibility for hiring and firing of Tayside period dignity officer Jason Grant 3 Gender reform has stalled - but it's not the only SNP plan heading for trouble 4 Dundee and Fife publicans welcome pavement tables decision 5 Demolition of former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry approved 6 Concerns raised over 'efficiency' of Dundee City Council's hybrid working 7 £300k Ferry cycle route 'placemaking' budget 'should go to local artists' 8 ANDREW LIDDLE: Nicola Sturgeon tax returns expose a politician past her best 9 Dundee United lacked 'bravery and personality' in Kilmarnock defeat, laments Liam Fox 10 NHS Tayside ‘sorry’ after promoting cervical cancer smears without word ‘women’