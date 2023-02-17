Search launched for Dundee teenager, 15, missing for several days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Search launched for Dundee teenager, 15, missing for several days

By Emma Duncan
February 17 2023, 11.51am Updated: February 17 2023, 6.46pm
Lennon Reilly has been reported missing from Dundee. Image: Police Scotland
Lennon Reilly has been reported missing from Dundee. Image: Police Scotland

A search has been launched for a missing Dundee teenager who has not been seen for five days.

Lennon Reilly, 15, was last seen on Strathmore Avenue shortly before 1pm on Monday.

He is known to visit the Lochee area as well as Dundee city centre.

Police Scotland has launched an appeal to find the missing teen.

Dundee teen usually wears sportswear

A spokesperson said: “He is described as about 6ft tall, thin build and with short red hair.

“We do not have a description of what he was wearing when last seen, but he usually wears black tracksuit bottoms and sportswear.

“If you have any information that could assist us in finding him, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Our reference is incident 2327 of February 13.”

