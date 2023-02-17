Search launched for Dundee teenager, 15, missing for several days

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A search has been launched for a missing Dundee teenager who has not been seen for five days.

Lennon Reilly, 15, was last seen on Strathmore Avenue shortly before 1pm on Monday.

He is known to visit the Lochee area as well as Dundee city centre.

Police Scotland has launched an appeal to find the missing teen.

Dundee teen usually wears sportswear

A spokesperson said: “He is described as about 6ft tall, thin build and with short red hair.

“We do not have a description of what he was wearing when last seen, but he usually wears black tracksuit bottoms and sportswear.

“If you have any information that could assist us in finding him, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Our reference is incident 2327 of February 13.”