Dundee and Angus trains return to normal service after signalling fault

Trains through Dundee and Angus have returned to normal service after being disrupted by a signalling fault at Carnoustie.

Services running between Aberdeen and Dundee faced cancellation and delays of up to 40 minutes as a result of the problem.

Network Rail engineers were called to the scene and the disruption was ended by 7pm.

Ticket acceptance was also arranged for Stagecoach East Scotland buses between Dundee and Arbroath.

Issues with ScotRail smartcards

It comes as ScotRail has also been dealing with issues involving its smartcards on Monday.

It posted on Twitter: “Some customers are reporting that they are unable to load tickets onto their smartcards this morning.

“Tapping in and out at ticket gates and platform validators is also causing some issues with error messages being displayed.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience and are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.”