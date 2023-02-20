EXCLUSIVE: Tears at service marking anniversary of mum and tot murdered by Dundee predator

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EXCLUSIVE: Tears at service marking anniversary of mum and tot murdered by Dundee predator

By Dale Haslam
February 20 2023, 5.00pm Updated: February 20 2023, 6.11pm
Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica
Bennylyn Burke and daughter Jellica. Image: Supplied.

Loved ones of a woman and toddler murdered in Dundee have held an emotional ceremony to mark the two-year anniversary of the tragedy.

Bennylyn Burke, 25, and her two-year-old daughter Jellica were killed by computer programmer Andrew Innes at his home on Troon Avenue.

Innes 52, denied rape, murder and misleading police, but was found guilty on all counts by a jury at Edinburgh High Court.

Lord Beckett jailed Innes for life on February 6 this year.

The judge ruled Innes must serve at least 36 years before being eligible for parole – the second-longest sentence in Scottish legal history.

Around 100 people attended the memorial service at Hackney Coop Development Hall in London on Sunday.

Others, including those in the Philippines, watched online.

Wiping away tears

Among the speakers was Bennylyn’s sister, Shela, who travelled from the Philippines to witness Innes’s trial.

Bennylyn Burke’s sister Shela Aquino and Susan Cueva, of Kanlungan Filipino Consortium. Image: Supplied by Kanlungan Filipino Consortium

Wiping away tears as she address the room, Shela said: “Bennylyn was a wonderful sister.

“She decided to go abroad in search of a better life for herself but also to help us.

“We are still grieving, two years on.

“We pray for the soul of the murderer and may God bring justice for the death of my sister.”

‘It breaks my heart’

Another speaker was Marjorie Lebatique, 27, who organised Bennylyn’s farewell party when she moved to the UK in 2019.

Marjorie said: “Bennylyn was my childhood best friend.

“She was a kind person. I just remember those days when we would go to school together.

“It really breaks my heart to know how they suffered.

Bennylyn Burke, third from left, at her farewell party with friends, including Marjorie Lebotique, furthest right. Image: Marjorie Lebotique.

“I am glad that justice has been serviced for them.

“Andrew Innes deserves punishment and he will have it in God’s time.”

The memorial was organised by Kanlungan Filipino Consortium, which has supported Bennylyn’s loved ones in the last two years.

‘We were crying together’

One of the founders of Kanlungan, Susan Cueva, said at the memorial event: “I’m glad we’re all together to have a collective celebration of the justice we gained for the family of Bennylyn and Jellica.

“I’m very proud to have been able to meet the family of Bennylyn and Jellica.

Susan Cueva . London. Image: Supplied by Kanlungan Filipino Consortium

“It’s been emotional because I’ve travelled to the Philippines to meet them and have also met them here.

“Shela and I were crying together and the last two years have been really very difficult for all of us. They are a very loving family.”

After the court case, detectives revealed Innes used his skills as a computer programmer to specifically target women from South East Asia.

‘She came to the UK full of hope’

Ms Cueva said those leading the groups that had helped the family were thinking of setting up an association of group to help South East Asian women at risk from predators like Innes.

She said: “Bennylyn came to the UK full of hope.

“She was hopeful that she would be able to live a life with her family and be able to share the joy and support that she kept with her family back home in the Philippines.

“It is very tragic that men like Andrew Innes target women like Bennylyn.

Andrew Innes
Andrew Innes. Image: Police Scotland

“We know from the court hearings that Andrew Innes did say that he would go after women from South East Asia.

“He travelled quite a lot in the Philippines and other South East Asian countries and he said he would strike quite a lot of relationships with these women, so we know he is a predator.

‘Innes lied to her’

“We know he was going after those who were vulnerable and women who he could manipulate and take advantage of.

“That’s the kind of reality in countries in South East Asia and poor countries.

“It’s not easy for us. You come to the UK and you don’t know anyone who lives here.

“It’s completely different in culture and then you trust people to be kind and supportive.

“That’s what Andrew Innes did to Bennylyn. He lied to her and promised her many kinds of support and a job which, of course, she trusted.

“We don’t want anything as striking as what happened to Bennylyn and Jellica to happen to anyone again.

Jellica and Bennylyn Burke. Image: Supplied by Bennylyn’s family

“I’d like you all to join us in our campaign to continuously raise awareness of the issue of violence against women and children.

“There are so many organisations that supported this campaign.

Hopes for new association

“Because of this situation, we’re thinking of setting up a South East and East Asian women’s association so we can start focusing on campaigning and raising awareness of what’s happening because we know men like Andrew Innes target those women.

“We will hopefully be able to do something in March for International Women’s Day or we can start building up the organisation.”

The memorial service, which was led by Father Herbert Fadriquela, also included speeches from represents of groups including

  • End Violence and Racism Against East
  • South East Asian Communities
  • Filipino Domestic Workers Association and,
  • British East and South East Asian Stories Matter (BEATS).

A statement read out on behalf of beats read: “BEATS mourns the tragic deaths of Bennylyn and Jellica Burke, who lost their lives to a sadistic murderer and paedophile who specially targeted women of East and South East Asian heritage.

Shela and Benedicto Anquino the sister and father of Bennylynn Burke  Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“The loss of life and sexual abuse of a toddler and mother may be incomprehensible to the general public but it is an everyday fear for women of East and South East Asian heritage.

“Although Innes has been sentenced to life imprisonment, this will not change the normalisation of violence against East and South East Asian women.

“These conversations – however harrowing they may be – need to take place so we can take steps in creating awareness on what needs to change.”

The Troon Avenue Murders

With the support of Bennylyn’s family, The Courier has compiled a detailed series tracking why Bennylyn came to the UK, how she met Innes and how he committed his evil crimes.

You can read full details below:

