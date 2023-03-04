Man who coined ‘Beatlemania’ after Caird Hall gig honoured in Dundee Music Walk of Fame

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The man who first coined the term ‘Beatlemania’ has been added to Dundee’s Music Walk of Fame for his contribution to the city.

Promoter Andi Lothian created the famous phrase after witnessing fans’ frenzy at Caird Hall in in October 1964.

Beatlemania eventually became a common term used by the media to describe the fanaticism surrounding the English rock band.

Andi, who is also a founding director at Dundee-headquartered firm Insights, is one of a number of names now included in the tribute at the rear of the Overgate Shopping Centre.

Beatlemania and all-female band Adam 812

Among the new names to be added is post-punk all-girl band Adam 812, formed in the city in the 1980s.

Fronted by Mary McInroy, the group included her sister Ailsa McInroy (bass), Carol Air (guitar), Shona Macleod (drums), and band founder Maggi Fenwick (keyboard).

They gained national recognition supporting major acts such as Fish, Dare, and Nazareth.

The granite slabs feature famous as well as the little-known bands, musicians, promoters, roadies and venues.

It already lists dozens of the best known Dundonian musicians such as Gary Clark, Billy McKenzie and The Bard of Lochee Michael Marra.

Also included are influential figures such as former Groucho’s Record Store owner Alastair ‘Breeks’ Brodie.

The walk of fame was created by the Dundee Music History Group headed up by Jake McDonough.

Shining a light on lesser known Dundee musicians

Jake, a former headteacher, said: “Andi has made a huge contribution to Dundee and ‘Beatlemania’ is now a word linked to the band by people across the globe.

“We have covered off a lot of the biggest names in the walk of fame but it’s also about all the people who have contributed to the city’s music scene.

“What we’re also looking at now is shining a light on those who perhaps have been in the shadows.

“We’re talking about those who have turned out in pubs and other venues week after week over the years.”

Overwhelmed women carried out of gig

The Beatles gig came at the height of the craze with a number of striking photographs taken of overwhelmed fans in the crowd.

It was reported the band had to escape following the concert by crawling out through a coal cellar.

Dozens of paramedics had to care for young fans including 50 who were carried out of the hall in the first five minutes.

The Dundee performance was the eighth date of their British tour, and the second of three consecutive nights in Scotland.

Andi Lothian also represented artists including Jimi Hendrix, Gerry Rafferty, and The Rolling Stones.

A fundraiser gig to raise more cash to expand the tribute zone will be held at the Captain’s Cabin pub on May 21.