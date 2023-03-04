Man who coined ‘Beatlemania’ after Caird Hall gig honoured in Dundee Music Walk of Fame

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man who coined ‘Beatlemania’ after Caird Hall gig honoured in Dundee Music Walk of Fame

By Jake Keith
March 4 2023, 6.00am
Dundee's Music Walk of Fame. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The man who first coined the term ‘Beatlemania’ has been added to Dundee’s Music Walk of Fame for his contribution to the city.

Promoter Andi Lothian created the famous phrase after witnessing fans’ frenzy at Caird Hall in in October 1964.

Beatlemania eventually became a common term used by the media to describe the fanaticism surrounding the English rock band.

Andi Lothian.

Andi, who is also a founding director at Dundee-headquartered firm Insights, is one of a number of names now included in the tribute at the rear of the Overgate Shopping Centre.

Beatlemania and all-female band Adam 812

Among the new names to be added is post-punk all-girl band Adam 812, formed in the city in the 1980s.

Fronted by Mary McInroy, the group included her sister Ailsa McInroy (bass), Carol Air (guitar), Shona Macleod (drums), and band founder Maggi Fenwick (keyboard).

They gained national recognition supporting major acts such as Fish, Dare, and Nazareth.

The granite slabs feature famous as well as the little-known bands, musicians, promoters, roadies  and venues.

It already lists dozens of the best known Dundonian musicians such as Gary Clark, Billy McKenzie and The Bard of Lochee Michael Marra.

Also included are influential figures such as former Groucho’s Record Store owner Alastair ‘Breeks’ Brodie.

The walk of fame was created by the Dundee Music History Group headed up by Jake McDonough.

Shining a light on lesser known Dundee musicians

Jake, a former headteacher, said: “Andi has made a huge contribution to Dundee and ‘Beatlemania’ is now a word linked to the band by people across the globe.

Jake McDonough (Dundee Music History Group), admires the new entries. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“We have covered off a lot of the biggest names in the walk of fame but it’s also about all the people who have contributed to the city’s music scene.

“What we’re also looking at now is shining a light on those who perhaps have been in the shadows.

“We’re talking about those who have turned out in pubs and other venues week after week over the years.”

Overwhelmed women carried out of gig

The Beatles gig came at the height of the craze with a number of striking photographs taken of overwhelmed fans in the crowd.

It was reported the band had to escape following the concert by crawling out through a coal cellar.

Dozens of paramedics had to care for young fans including 50 who were carried out of the hall in the first five minutes.

Young fans in the crowd at the Beatles gig, Caird Hall Dundee, October 20 1964. Image: DC Thomson.

The Dundee performance was the eighth date of their British tour, and the second of three consecutive nights in Scotland.

Andi Lothian also represented artists including Jimi Hendrix, Gerry Rafferty, and The Rolling Stones.

A fundraiser gig to raise more cash to expand the tribute zone will be held at the Captain’s Cabin pub on May 21.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
