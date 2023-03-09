£17m Dundee warehouse the size of V&A museum set to be approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

£17m Dundee warehouse the size of V&A museum set to be approved

By Jake Keith
March 9 2023, 3.22pm Updated: March 9 2023, 3.23pm
Artist's impression of the new SSEN Transmission warehouse in Claverhouse, Dundee.
Artist's impression of the new SSEN Transmission warehouse in Claverhouse, Dundee.

An application to build a large warehouse the size of the V&A museum at an industrial site in Dundee looks set to be approved next week.

The £17m plan by SSEN Transmission would see the building erected at Claverhouse East Industrial Park, just off Jack Martin Way.

Council officers have studied the proposal and have recommended it to be approved by elected members at the local authority’s planning committee on Monday.

The warehouse would be used to store equipment, infrastructure and materials.

SSEN says it is needed to help the firm operate and develop the high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

‘Welcoming and vibrant development’

A report by Gregor Hamilton, the council’s head of planning and economic development, states there are no material considerations to justify refusing the application.

He said: “The layout of the site and position of landscaping and access locations ensures the development provides a welcoming and vibrant development within an established principal economic development area.

Gregor Hamilton.

“The layout of the site and form of the proposed building responds positively to the sites topography and ensures there is no significant impact on the character or setting of the wider landscape.

“Measures to support the use of sustainable transport are to be provided, and the site will be connected to existing pedestrian and cycle networks.”

Public art and road upgrades needed

Officers advised that a number of conditions should be attached to any approval however.

Among these is a requirement for road upgrades to the roundabout onto the trunk road at Jack Martin Way.

It would also need to incorporate some form of public art as is the case with all developments in Dundee where construction costs are more than £1 million.

The new SSEN Dundee warehouse will be accessed from Jack Martin Way.

Covering an area of 7,817 square metres, the new building nea Mill O Mains would be a fraction under the 8,000 sqm footprint of V&A Dundee.

On the design of the warehouse, Mr Hamilton added: “The proposed warehouse is of a size and form which although large is not overly prominent when viewed from surrounding roads against the backdrop of the city.

“Due to the scale and form of the proposed development, the relative change in site levels to the higher landforms to the north, the proposed development would have no significant impact on the general appearance of this area.”

The opening of the warehouse is not expected to create a significant number of jobs but the firm has plans to create around 400 new roles across the north of Scotland.

One hundred and fifty of these new jobs will be in Perth at its new £15 million office block in the city.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

Kane Hester arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Montrose 'professional gambler' denies role in football star Kane Hester booking plot
CCTV captured the individual spray painting the shop front. Image: Stephen Henderson
Dundee jeweller's anger at 'brazen' vandal's attack on city centre shop
2
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit some parts of Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Most of Tayside and Fife now warned to expect snow after third update to…
The incident happened on Erskine Street, Dundee. Image: Google.
Pensioner dies after being found in Dundee following alleged assault
Robert Robertson.
Dundee man 'endangered children' by leaving uncapped needles outside city nursery
Laura Russell with her husband Ryan Russell. Image: Smarts Agency
Dundee mum fronts new health campaign after cancer returns five times
Barry Keoghan pictured last month after winning Bafta for best supporting actor.
Dundee movie star Barry Keoghan slams British Airways after losing luggage en route to…
3
Stephanie Millar arrives at Livingston High Court.
Dundee twin sisters dealt deadly drugs in the city
Lesha Grant arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Woman glassed love rival in Montrose and said, 'That's for s****ing my boyfriend'
Ben Tagoe and 1990s clubbers at the Ice Factory Perth, which hosted the Rhumba Bar. Image: Ben Tagoe/Culture Perth.
Early 1990s ravers to reunite in Perth and Dundee for play inspired by legendary…

Most Read

1
The incident happened on Erskine Street, Dundee. Image: Google.
Pensioner dies after being found in Dundee following alleged assault
2
Signs up to prevent parking near St Andrews harbour in preparation for filming. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Crown: Film crews set up for major production in St Andrews
3
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
4
CCTV captured the individual spray painting the shop front. Image: Stephen Henderson
Dundee jeweller’s anger at ‘brazen’ vandal’s attack on city centre shop
2
5
The group (L-R) Owen Bonner, Connor Davies, William Matthew, John Matthew were all cleared of assaulting the brothers.
Group cleared of savage assault at Fife yard but one convicted of abduction
6
CCTV shows the woman entering the Lochee butchers and taking the charity tin. Image: MacDonald & Son Butchers
Watch as women ‘brazenly’ walk off with charity tin from Dundee butchers
7
Robert Robertson.
Dundee man ‘endangered children’ by leaving uncapped needles outside city nursery
8
Laura Russell with her husband Ryan Russell. Image: Smarts Agency
Dundee mum fronts new health campaign after cancer returns five times
9
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit some parts of Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Most of Tayside and Fife now warned to expect snow after third update to…
10
Vinny the velociraptor outside his home in Barry. Image: Nicky Burke
6ft dinosaur statue stolen from outside Angus family’s front door

More from The Courier

Pitlochry Library.
Seven libraries in Perth and Kinross saved from permanent closure - for now
Frederiksen celebrates at full-time versus Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
John Frederiksen opens up on Raith Rovers exit as he salutes fan backing that…
Burnside School Carnoustie
Storm-damaged Burnside Primary was among Angus PPP schools with construction flaws
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Retail raid and street lockdown
Haggis, neeps and tatties will be on offer at The Bothy in St Andrews. Image: The Bothy
Scottish dining and drams aplenty as popular restaurant The Bothy is set to open…
Northern Lights at The Rav. Image: St Andrews Cocktail Week
9 cocktails you have to try during St Andrews Cocktail Week
Craig Baker, global chief investment officer for Willis Towers Watson, who manage the Alliance Trust portfolio.
Alliance Trust: Dundee investment firm boss hails results amid challenging conditions
From left: Manager Ian Murray; striker William Akio; and Scott Brown and Ross Millen. Images SNS.
Raith Rovers quarterly report card: Cup runs, loan stars and a 14-match unbeaten run
The site of the proposed St Andrews beer garden
St Andrews beer garden plan delayed amid fears for pedestrians - and fossilised fish
Kate Forbes, Ash Regan and Humza Yousaf at a hustings
ANDREW LIDDLE: Will SNP leadership contenders wreck party in their fight to front it?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented