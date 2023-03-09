Dundee jeweller’s anger at ‘brazen’ vandal’s attack on city centre shop

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee businessman has voiced his anger after ‘brazen’ vandals daubed graffiti across his city centre jewellers.

CCTV footage captured the individual spray painting three window shutters of Stephen Henderson the Jeweller, on the corner of Union Street and Nethergate.

The video clearly shows a female wearing a hat and light coloured coat approaching the premises before spraying a number of abstract images across the shutters.

The footage, which Mr Henderson has provided to police, shows the individual continuing unchallenged as she damaged the shopfront.

‘Casual and relaxed’ vandalism at jeweller

Owner Stephen Henderson told The Courier he was shocked and angered at the casual and relaxed nature of the vandalism, which happened at around 11pm on Monday March 2.

He said: “It’s the brazen nature and the casual, relaxed attitude of the vandal that is most shocking.

“It’s not like it was in the dead of night, it was 11pm and the streets are still relatively busy.

“The footage shows a car passing by, as well as other members of the public walking past.

“It’s inconceivable that they didn’t witness the vandalism attack, yet she did so unchallenged.

Vandalism cost hundreds to remove

“It’s frustrating as the business has been established 85 years. I’ve been here for 35 of those and I can’t ever recall us having been targeted in this way before

Mr Henderson said the damage had cost his firm “several hundred pounds” in repair bills.

“It is a considerable inconvenience to the business as we’ve had to pay specialists to remove the graffiti which has come at a cost,” he added.

“It’s also detrimental to the us as a business but also to the wider city centre area.”

He added: “So much work has and is continuing to be done to improve the city centre and support businesses.

“The last thing we need is irresponsible actions of individuals like the one captured on our CCTV vandalising hard working businesses.”

CCTV footage has been passed on to police

Mr Henderson said he is hopeful the culprit will be caught.

“Hopefully officers will know who it is as the footage is quite clear,” he said.

“We just need to put a stop to it before other businesses are targeted.”

Police Scotland was approached for comment.