Man taken to hospital after being ‘trapped by pallet’ in Dundee

Emergency services were called to Lawside Road just after noon on Monday.

By James Simpson
Lawside Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A man has been taken to hospital after reportedly being trapped under a pallet as it was lifted off a lorry in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to Lawside Road just after noon on Monday.

Local reports suggest the man became trapped beneath a pallet as it came off the HGV near industrial units, close to the junction with Loons Road.

Firefighters and a special operations team from the ambulance service helped with the rescue and the man was taken to hospital.

The extent and nature of his injuries is not known.

One man living nearby told The Courier locals used a car jack in an attempt to release the casualty, before fire crews got to the scene.

A delivery was being made near industrial units. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

The 60-year-old, who did not want to be named, said: “The pallet had fallen on the guy – thankfully the firefighters managed to lift it off him.

“Before they arrived, folk stopped in their cars to try and offer help – there was a nurse there as well.

“There was an attempt to use a car jack to try and release the poor guy just before the firefighters arrived.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 12.21pm on Monday to reports of a person in need of assistance in Dundee.

Cutting equipment used to release casualty

“Operations control mobilised two appliances to the city’s Lawside Road, where firefighters used specialist cutting equipment to help release a casualty who had become trapped.

“The casualty was thereafter transferred into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“Crews left the scene after working to make the area safe.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 12.15pm to attend an incident on Lawside Road, Dundee.

“An ambulance and a special operations response team were dispatched to the scene and one patient was transported to Ninewells Hospital.”

