Dundee open-top bus breaks down on first day of tour

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Operator Xplore Dundee has been forced to cut its open-top bus tour timetable after one of its double-deckers broke down on the first day of the season.

Locals reported seeing the red Discover Dundee vehicle stranded near the Tay Road Bridge on Saturday.

The tour relaunched on Saturday morning after a winter break.

The vehicle is now undergoing repairs, meaning half the number of normal services can run.

Normally, the tour runs every half an hour but now services are only leaving every hour.

A spokesperson for Discover Dundee said: “We can confirm one of our vehicles suffered a mechanical issue at the weekend which led to disruption on one of our services.

“That vehicle has been withdrawn from use and the Discover Dundee timetable is operating on an hourly basis.”

Xplore was also forced to cut down on the number of tours it was running last year due to a shortage of drivers.

Some of the firm’s normal services are failing to run on Monday for the same reason.

Meanwhile, the operator has now introduced new higher fares for passengers.