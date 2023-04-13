Dundee City Council to chase £200k spent securing fire-ravaged Robertson’s furniture store site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee City Council to chase £200k spent securing fire-ravaged Robertson’s furniture store site

Site owners, Structured Housing Ltd, were invoiced for more than £34k four days after the blaze. The council has not yet received payment.

By David Nicoll, Local Democracy Reporter
More than £34k was spent on "securing" the Robertson's building on Barrack Street, Dundee, before it was demolished. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

More than £200,000 spent on security and demolition works at fire-ravaged Robertson’s furniture store is still to be recouped by Dundee City Council.

A Freedom of Information request revealed £34,325.64 was spent on “securing” the property before a deliberate fire destroyed it late last year.

Six children were charged with breaking in and starting the blaze.

A spokesperson for the local authority said Dundee Plant Ltd boarded up the building  “on the instruction of the council.”

The local authority said site owners, Structured Housing Ltd, were invoiced for the amount, four days after the art deco style B-listed building was destroyed.

The spokesperson added: “The sum demanded is still outstanding, however the council is undertaking recovery of these monies due through all means open to it.”

Additionally, £172,228 has been spent “to date” on “demolition and reinstatement of the ground” since the fire. This will also be billed to the site owners.

However, it’s now almost five months since the first invoice was sent out.

According to the council spokesperson: “There are some final works on fencing ongoing. When this is finished, the council will start the cost recovery process.” (for the larger amount).

Four 13-year-old males, a 13-year-old female and a 12-year-old male were arrested and charged in connection with the blaze just over a week after the incident.

‘Action on immediate danger’

In the days after the fire, the council acted according to safety directives under the Building (Scotland) Act, 2003.

In a written response to Liberal Democrat councillor, Fraser Macpherson, a council officer stated: “This (the act) states the local authority was obligated to undertake action where a building constitutes an immediate danger to persons, the public generally or to adjacent buildings or places.

This was the case with the Robertson’s building which, as a result of the fire, was in danger of imminent collapse onto both Friarfield House and the Howff and had compromised the operation of several key businesses in central Dundee.”

The smouldering remains of the Robertson’s building last November.<br />Image supplied by Gareth Jennings

Due to the threat to public safety, the officer explained there was no requirement for a  standard procurement process for the demolition.

They continued: “Although the act makes no requirement for tendering of emergency works, I would note that the relevant council officers have a collective 30 years’ experience in dealing with dangerous buildings so are well aware of the likely outturn costs when instructing works.

“Finally, any works undertaken are recorded “open-book” such that the contractor’s costs can be fully interrogated to determine that these are appropriate before any payments are made.”

The morning after the fire. Image supplied by Gareth Jennings

A “stand-by” contractor carried out the demolition, enabled by hiring a “specialist long-reach demolition appliance” owned by DEM-Master Demolition, a firm based in Bathgate.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee

Three Land Rovers worth over £140,000 stolen from Dundee shop
LYNNE HOGGAN: Dundee's 'cool wee trainers shop' is a Hilltown hidden gem
Release date announced for final season of Broughty Ferry writer Neil Forsyth’s Guilt
Call for action to rid Dundee of dogs' dirt
2
Humza Yousaf's sister forced to come off Twitter after seeing attacks on brother
George Duncan: Former Dundee Mecca bingo and Valentine's worker dies
COURIER OPINION: Dundee and Angus communities deserve fair share of renewables rewards
Death threat Kirrie mum who grabbed 'drug dealer' from street was 'morally justified' court…
'Very warm sunshine' on way for Tayside and Fife as temperatures set to double
STEVE FINAN: Do Dundee City councillors remember who put them there?

Most Read

1
Death threat Kirrie mum who grabbed ‘drug dealer’ from street was ‘morally justified’ court…
2
Three Land Rovers worth over £140,000 stolen from Dundee shop
3
Death threat after dog struggle on Kirkcaldy High Street
4
Woman taken to hospital after car flips onto roof in Carnoustie
5
LYNNE HOGGAN: Dundee’s ‘cool wee trainers shop’ is a Hilltown hidden gem
6
New site for Dundee Transport Museum set for approval despite objections
7
Sheriff notes Dundee’s drugs death toll as dealer sentenced
8
Son of Dundee United hero helps Angus kids to Netherlands trophy triumph — after…
9
Fundraiser in court for ‘driving piano’ on A92 at Arbroath as charity venture hits…
10
Huge 10ft long python found on Broughty Ferry beach
4

More from The Courier

Drivers face delays on the M90 in Dunfermline as crash blocks road
Thursday court round-up — Fake fags and 5am 'nagging' strop
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP spin machine has completely collapsed, leaving Humza Yousaf badly exposed
Perthshire farm gives assurances over migrant workforce treatment
Council probe after worker accused of urinating in Fife graveyard
Las Vegas 'high roller' inspired Angus woman to build mobile bar
Craig Wighton 'delighted' to sign new two-year deal at Dunfermline
Humza Yousaf breaks silence over SNP’s £100k Fife motorhome controversy
3
Arbroath celebrate 4 fantastic years in the Championship but will they make it to…
In full: List of Perth and Kinross leisure fees as costs rise by up…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]