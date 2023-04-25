Concern grows for missing Dundee man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Concern grows for missing Dundee man

Graham Kyle was last seen in the Napier Gardens area in Lochee around 11pm on Sunday. 

By Laura Devlin
Graham Kyle of Dundee.
Graham Kyle was last seen in the Napier Gardens area. Image: Police Scotland.

[[title]]

[[subtitle]]

Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration.

Registration complete

Thank you for registering!

Back to [[site_name]]

More from Dundee

Graham Kyle was last seen in the Napier Gardens area. Image: Police Scotland.
Dundee student pilots hit out after Tayside Aviation administration
Chief Superintendent Phil Davison
Tayside police commander prioritises community engagement for three year Dundee plan
Graham Kyle was last seen in the Napier Gardens area. Image: Police Scotland.
Tributes paid to 'talented and beautiful' Dundee drag queen
Jamie Sives and Mark Bonnar as Jake and Max in Guilt.
Guilt: Who is Neil Forsyth and where to watch Broughty Ferry writer's latest TV…
Graham Kyle was last seen in the Napier Gardens area. Image: Police Scotland.
First look at plans for major housing development at former Hilltown Indoor Market site
2
Graham Kyle was last seen in the Napier Gardens area. Image: Police Scotland.
How Mary's Prayer was chart smash for Dundee band Danny Wilson - eventually
Graham Kyle was last seen in the Napier Gardens area. Image: Police Scotland.
Disabled residents told 'don't use taxis' during Dundee school driving bans
Graham Kyle was last seen in the Napier Gardens area. Image: Police Scotland.
Flight students lose thousands of pounds in pre-paid fees as Tayside Aviation goes into…
Graham Kyle was last seen in the Napier Gardens area. Image: Police Scotland.
Dundee City Council overhauls procurement process after theft of smoke alarms
old buses and other exhibits at the Dundee Museum of Transport.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee Museum of Transport move proves there's life beyond city centre

Most Read

1
Larry Robb and the injury to his head.
Boy, 7, left with ‘sickening’ head injury after attack in Angus playpark
2
Graham Kyle was last seen in the Napier Gardens area. Image: Police Scotland.
Tributes paid to ‘talented and beautiful’ Dundee drag queen
3
Graham Kyle was last seen in the Napier Gardens area. Image: Police Scotland.
Fife teacher ‘met pupil at hotel to engage in sexual activity’
4
Treetops has a beautiful oak framed living space
Beautiful Angus village home that’s built to near Passivhaus standard
5
Graham Kyle was last seen in the Napier Gardens area. Image: Police Scotland.
Burger King and Starbucks included in plans for new Perth Broxden site
4
6
Graham Kyle was last seen in the Napier Gardens area. Image: Police Scotland.
Perth plumber loses job over single-metre drink-drive in city centre
7
The Forth Road Bridge.
18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure
8
Graham Kyle was last seen in the Napier Gardens area. Image: Police Scotland.
Crisis-hit Glenrothes care service faces closure after latest scathing inspection report
9
Graham Kyle was last seen in the Napier Gardens area. Image: Police Scotland.
Angus teen uses just local buses to travel 600 miles to Westminster

More from The Courier

Graham Kyle was last seen in the Napier Gardens area. Image: Police Scotland.
Fire crews tackle blaze at electrical sub station in Rosyth
Graham Kyle was last seen in the Napier Gardens area. Image: Police Scotland.
Steven MacLean hails 'excellent' St Johnstone fans for Callum Davidson banner and pledges new…
Graham Kyle was last seen in the Napier Gardens area. Image: Police Scotland.
Large police presence called to Glenrothes street after town centre 'incident'
Graham Kyle was last seen in the Napier Gardens area. Image: Police Scotland.
Perth train services operating again after earlier vehicle collision with bridge
Graham Kyle was last seen in the Napier Gardens area. Image: Police Scotland.
Police bid to trace two bikers after woman, 59, seriously injured in Kirkcaldy
Graham Kyle was last seen in the Napier Gardens area. Image: Police Scotland.
VIDEO: Nicola Sturgeon answers questions on SNP finance crisis
Graham Kyle was last seen in the Napier Gardens area. Image: Police Scotland.
Tuesday court round-up — Murder accused alleged assault case
Dundee fans celebrate Lyall Cameron's goal at Cove Rangers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee fans react to 'joke' away allocation for potential title-decider at Queen's Park
Graham Kyle was last seen in the Napier Gardens area. Image: Police Scotland.
Award-winning Angus rugby trust seeks new leader to help charity kick on
Graham Kyle was last seen in the Napier Gardens area. Image: Police Scotland.
Local hero Lucinda Russell targets Perth Festival following Grand National triumph

Editor's Picks

Most Commented