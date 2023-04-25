Pretty £220k cottage near the shores of Loch Rannoch is a fantastic project property

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A traditional cottage in a stunning location overlooking Loch Rannoch is on sale for a bargain price.

Clash-Bheithe is a handsome stone cottage on the northern shore of the famous Perthshire Loch.

Nestled on its own up a private lane it offers complete privacy and seclusion as well as breathtaking views.

Dating from the early 1900s, the cottage has been added to over the years, with dormer windows upstairs and a lean-to conservatory.

Little work has been done on the house for a considerable time, however, and it is now in need of renovation and modernisation.

On the ground floor is a living room, kitchen, bathroom and a lean-to conservatory built to take full advantage of outstanding views over the loch.

A very steep staircase rises to the upper floor where there are two bedrooms and a box room. All these rooms have south-facing windows looking across Loch Rannoch.

The cottage has mains electricity and a private water supply. Outside there is a large timber shed.

Clash-Bheithe sits in a quarter of an acre of garden grounds and is surrounded by Highland Perthshire’s most majestic scenery.

Amazing location

A grassy meadow to the front slopes down to the shores of the loch where there is a sandy beach. The cottage comes with the right to launch a boat, fish for trout and build a jetty on the lochside.

To the rear of Clash-Bheithe, the land gently slopes up into woodland and hills.

From here is a vast expanse of wilderness stretching all the way to Dalwhinnie, with Loch Ericht cutting through the landscape like a knife.

The closest community is the hamlet of Killichonan. Eight miles away is Kinloch Rannoch, where there’s a village shop, post office, medical centre and primary school. Rannoch Station is around the same distance away, making Clash-Bheithe relatively accessible by train.

The interior needs a lot of work. Pitlochry and Aberfeldy are both roughly 30 miles away and have supermarkets, shops and restaurants.

Homes with this combination of privacy, rural location and outstanding views are extremely rare. Despite the level of work required to fix Clash-Bheithe up, there is likely to be a stampede of bidders for the cottage.

Clash-Bheithe is on sale with Savills for offers over £220,000.