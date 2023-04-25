Pretty £220k cottage near the shores of Loch Rannoch is a fantastic project property

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pretty £220k cottage near the shores of Loch Rannoch is a fantastic project property

A traditional cottage sitting alone on a hillside above Loch Rannoch requires full restoration but could be an amazing Highland Perthshire home.

By Jack McKeown
Clash-Bheithe has amazing views across Loch Rannoch. Image: Savills.
Clash-Bheithe has amazing views across Loch Rannoch. Image: Savills.

A traditional cottage in a stunning location overlooking Loch Rannoch is on sale for a bargain price.

Clash-Bheithe is a handsome stone cottage on the northern shore of the famous Perthshire Loch.

Nestled on its own up a private lane it offers complete privacy and seclusion as well as breathtaking views.

Dating from the early 1900s, the cottage has been added to over the years, with dormer windows upstairs and a lean-to conservatory.

Set in majestic Highland Perthshire scenery, Clash-Bheithe has an unbeatable location. Image: Savills.

Little work has been done on the house for a considerable time, however, and it is now in need of renovation and modernisation.

On the ground floor is a living room, kitchen, bathroom and a lean-to conservatory built to take full advantage of outstanding views over the loch.

Clash-Bheithe is surrounded by wilderness. Image: Savills.

A very steep staircase rises to the upper floor where there are two bedrooms and a box room. All these rooms have south-facing windows looking across Loch Rannoch.

The cottage has mains electricity and a private water supply. Outside there is a large timber shed.

Clash-Bheithe sits in a quarter of an acre of garden grounds and is surrounded by Highland Perthshire’s most majestic scenery.

Amazing location

A grassy meadow to the front slopes down to the shores of the loch where there is a sandy beach. The cottage comes with the right to launch a boat, fish for trout and build a jetty on the lochside.

To the rear of Clash-Bheithe, the land gently slopes up into woodland and hills.

The cottage is a great renovation project. Image: Savills.

From here is a vast expanse of wilderness stretching all the way to Dalwhinnie, with Loch Ericht cutting through the landscape like a knife.

The closest community is the hamlet of Killichonan. Eight miles away is Kinloch Rannoch, where there’s a village shop, post office, medical centre and primary school. Rannoch Station is around the same distance away, making Clash-Bheithe relatively accessible by train.

The interior needs a lot of work. Image: Savills.

The interior needs a lot of work. Pitlochry and Aberfeldy are both roughly 30 miles away and have supermarkets, shops and restaurants.

Homes with this combination of privacy, rural location and outstanding views are extremely rare. Despite the level of work required to fix Clash-Bheithe up, there is likely to be a stampede of bidders for the cottage.

Clash-Bheithe looks over Loch Rannoch and is close to a sandy beach. Image: Savills.

Clash-Bheithe is on sale with Savills for offers over £220,000. 

