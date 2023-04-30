Fife-based Dundee charity boss recalls harrowing Turkish earthquake relief effort

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Fife-based Dundee charity boss recalls harrowing Turkish earthquake relief effort

Donna Jennings helped children who had to be thrown from a window to survive.

By Ben MacDonald
Donna Jennings helped children in Turkey following the earthquake. Image: For the Love of a Child
Donna Jennings helped children in Turkey following the earthquake. Image: For the Love of a Child

A Fife-based Dundee charity boss has recalled her harrowing experiences helping with the Turkish earthquake relief effort.

Donna Jennings from Wormit returned to Scotland this week after assisting crisis response workers helping those affected by February’s tragedy.

More than 50,000 people died in the earthquake.

Donna and husband Tom run the For the Love of a Child charity in memory of son Sam.

He died at the age of five in 2009 after suffering a heart attack while playing at a fruit farm.

Donna Jennings’ son Sam, who died in 2009.

The Dundee organisation uses dramatherapy to aid children and their families who have suffered with trauma and loss.

Donna, who helped the relief effort in the city of Antakya, said: “You cannot believe the amount of devastation we saw during our visit.

“If you can imagine a city the size of Dundee where buildings have been demolished and families have been told by the government that their homes are not safe to go in – it was unbelievable.”

Some of the devastation in Antakya. Image: For the Love of a Child

Donna travelled to Turkey after being contacted by someone she worked with at the Sam’s House project in Iraq.

Named after her son, the project is a safe space for children to enjoy music, dancing, arts and crafts.

She said: “As soon as I arrived (in Turkey) I had a little girl run right up to me and gave me a big hug, she wouldn’t let go.

“I was later told that the girl’s mum was forced to throw her and her brother out of their window in order to save their lives.

Children forced to sleep in tents on the street

“It was traumatising to hear but they all managed to survive.

“We took a load of toys for the children but we also had to bring food and hygiene packages to families.

“These people have to sleep in tents on the streets and have lost a form of income.

“They were grabbing at the packages because they can’t afford to buy anything.

“We also set up a play centre where the children could have a bit of fun. I took a big parachute that was used to play games with.”

Donna is a trained drama therapist. Image: For the Love of a Child
Donna took a parachute with her to entertain the kids. Image: For the Love of a Child

For the Love of a Child is now hoping to raise money to buy a van that will be used as a Turkish mobile therapy unit.

The unit will help deliver dramatherapy to children in the IDP (Internally Displaced People) camps around Antakya.

Donna added “We need a van to go to different locations around the city. The one we used during our visit was rented.

“With the van, we would be able to run pop-up play events on a weekly basis.

“We want to name the unit after a girl called Elisa. Relief staff were attempting to rescue her family and could hear her screams as they got her brother out.

“Unfortunately she didn’t survive.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee

Westfest 2022. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
'Big Sunday' promised as date announced for Dundee's Westfest 2023
Nursery workers are among those affected. Image: Shutterstock
Hundreds of Dundee council staff left waiting months for bonus annual leave payment
Humza Yousaf at Just Bee event in Dundee.
Humza Yousaf tells Dundee charity event he 'absolutely' attended meeting on day of same…
4
Inchture Level Crossing. Image: Network Rail
Level crossing on Dundee to Perth railway line reopens after safety-related closure
Garden centre in fife
7 must-visit garden centres in Tayside and Fife - according to our readers
Kyle Falconer and Laura Wilde at a workshop session for No Love Songs.
The View rocker Kyle Falconer and partner Laura open up about postnatal depression and…
Joel Justice.
Dundee man tagged for injuring officer in violent pub struggle
Bob Stewart helped build the RRS Discovery and spied for Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin
Why did Dundee councillor spy for Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin?
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Dalila Droege director interview Picture shows; Dalila Droege. Dundead Film Festival. Supplied by DCA Date; Unknown
Q&A: Getting to know Dundead festival film director Dalila Droege
An RNLI shake-up will see a Shannon-class lifeboat stationed at Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
RNLI: Broughty Ferry lands state-of-the-art craft in lifesaving review which has plunged Arbroath station…

Most Read

1
Inchture Level Crossing. Image: Network Rail
Level crossing on Dundee to Perth railway line reopens after safety-related closure
2
Emergency services are at a road crash on the 954 between Meigle and Alyth. Image: Google Maps
Man, 47, dies after one-car crash near Meigle
3
Paatelainen is in the running for the Hibs vacancy. Image: SNS
Former Dundee United boss Mixu Paatelainen linked with return to Scottish football
4
How the new Blairgowrie Recreation Centre will look.
Opening date for £36m Blairgowrie Recreation Centre revealed
5
This flat in the Nethergate is a short stroll from Dundee University. Image: TSPC.
5 of the best student flats and houses in Dundee, St Andrews and Perth
6
Iain Gordon and Kimberly Adams have scrapped plans to hold their dream wedding at Keavil House Hotel
Bride-to-be scraps wedding at Fife hotel after it cancelled guests’ rooms to house Ukrainian…
6
7
Brechin City skipper Euan Spark battled with Spartans star Cammy Russell. Image: Alex Todd, Sportpix.org.uk
Brechin City verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side suffered late heartbreak…
8
Clash-Bheithe has amazing views across Loch Rannoch. Image: Savills.
Pretty £220k cottage near the shores of Loch Rannoch is a fantastic project property
2
9
Rachel McAdam is ready to party. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Shoot to Thrill: The 25 best Bonfest pictures as the AC/DC family rock Kirriemuir
10
Morton's Robbie Crawford celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 against Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
Dundee stay top of the Championship for final day title showdown thanks to Queen’s…

More from The Courier

James McPake got his hands on the trophy after Lewis McCann's late winner. Images Alan Harvey/SNS.
4 Dunfermline talking points as Clyde win sums up team character and another record…
Brechin City hope they will have more scenes like this soon. Image: Jason Hedges / DCT Media
4 reasons to believe Brechin City's promotion dream is alive and well ahead of…
Broughty United. Image: Phil Hannah
Pictures as thousands visit Crieff for annual football festival
Kate Forbes denied she is plotting to oust Humza Yousaf. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Kate Forbes denies plans to launch coup against SNP leader Humza Yousaf
Gayle joins volunteers led by Shona Irvine to help fix the footpath leading to Loch Brandy.
Mending mountains: Joining the volunteers who give up their time to repair Scotland's footpaths
To go with story by Alan Richardson. erry Robinson stalked his terrified estranged wife in his pyjamas outside Pitlochry golf club. Picture shows; erry Robinson stalked his terrified estranged wife in his pyjamas outside Pitlochry golf club.. Pert Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 28/04/2023
Man in pyjamas hunted terrified wife outside Perthshire golf club and slashed her tyres
Turner, pictured, was the match-winner. Image: SNS
4 Arbroath talking points: Partick Thistle '624 minutes' hoodoo laid bare as Lichties draw…
Rab loves his view of the sea.
RAB MCNEIL: A view of the sea and the mountains is what I need
Scottish Masterchef the professionals winner Jamie Scott outside his restaurant in Newport on Tay.
Jamie Scott reveals plan for St Andrews restaurant and more Newport Bakery shops
Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins applauds the crowd after the frustrating 0-0 draw against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
Dundee keeper Adam Legzdins backs Dark Blues to 'rise to the occasion' in Queen's…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]