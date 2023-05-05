Man, 23, arrested after car collides with parked vehicle in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after a car collided with a parked vehicle in Dundee’s West End.

Police and paramedics were called to Perth Road shortly after 10am on Friday, near the Botanic Gardens.

A silver vehicle parked near the junction with Glamis Road was damaged during the incident.

Those living nearby said paramedics attended but there were no reported injuries at the scene.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 10.05 am on Friday, police were called to a road crash on Perth Road, Dundee.

“A 23-year-old man has been arrested for alleged road traffic offences.

“Inquiries are continuing.”