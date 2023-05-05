Dundee Man, 23, arrested after car collides with parked vehicle in Dundee Police and paramedics were called to Perth Road shortly after 10am on Friday. By James Simpson May 5 2023, 2.21pm Share Man, 23, arrested after car collides with parked vehicle in Dundee Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4365970/perth-road-crash/ Copy Link The parked vehicle damaged by the Perth Road collision was uplifted from the scene. Image: Supplied [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up A 23-year-old man has been arrested after a car collided with a parked vehicle in Dundee’s West End. Police and paramedics were called to Perth Road shortly after 10am on Friday, near the Botanic Gardens. A silver vehicle parked near the junction with Glamis Road was damaged during the incident. Those living nearby said paramedics attended but there were no reported injuries at the scene. A police spokeswoman said: “Around 10.05 am on Friday, police were called to a road crash on Perth Road, Dundee. “A 23-year-old man has been arrested for alleged road traffic offences. “Inquiries are continuing.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close