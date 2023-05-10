‘Missing’ defibrillator returned to Broughty Ferry church after ‘genuine emergency’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A defibrillator which went missing from outside a Broughty Ferry church has been recovered.

Police had made an appeal after the emergency medical equipment disappeared from outside St Margaret’s Church on Guthrie Terrace some time between April 3 and May 1.

It’s been confirmed that the defibrillator was used by a member of the public in a genuine emergency and has now been returned to the church.

A Police Scotland spokesperson conformed that the lifesaving piece of kit had now been returned.

They added: Following a a public appeal it has been established that the defibrillator was used in a genuine emergency.

“It has now been returned to the church for future use.

“We thank the public for their help in ensuring the defibrillator’s safe return.”