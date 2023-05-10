Dundee ‘Missing’ defibrillator returned to Broughty Ferry church after ‘genuine emergency’ Police had issued an appeal after the medical equipment was reported missing By Neil Henderson May 10 2023, 7.41am Share ‘Missing’ defibrillator returned to Broughty Ferry church after ‘genuine emergency’ Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4378210/defibrillator-broughty-ferry-church/ Copy Link 1 comment The defibrillator went missing from St Margaret's Church, Broughty Ferry. Image: Google Street View [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up A defibrillator which went missing from outside a Broughty Ferry church has been recovered. Police had made an appeal after the emergency medical equipment disappeared from outside St Margaret’s Church on Guthrie Terrace some time between April 3 and May 1. It’s been confirmed that the defibrillator was used by a member of the public in a genuine emergency and has now been returned to the church. A Police Scotland spokesperson conformed that the lifesaving piece of kit had now been returned. They added: Following a a public appeal it has been established that the defibrillator was used in a genuine emergency. “It has now been returned to the church for future use. “We thank the public for their help in ensuring the defibrillator’s safe return.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
