Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin on Tony Watt recovery plan as Dundee United boss pinpoints what ‘frustrated’ players during St Johnstone debrief

Watt will return to United as the Tannadice side oversee his recovery

By Alan Temple
Tony Watt after scoring his most recent United goal against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Tony Watt after scoring his most recent United goal against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Dundee United will find out the severity of Tony Watt’s ankle injury today.

Watt, currently on loan with St Mirren, saw his campaign prematurely ended after suffering the set-back during Buddies training last week.

With his United contract running until the summer of 2025, the club’s medical staff have already made contact with the former Celtic, Hearts and Motherwell striker.

He’s contracted to Dundee United; he’s our player, so he will come back here.

Jim Goodwin

Watt visited a specialist on Tuesday and United expect to receive the results today.

Goodwin said: “Our physio was meeting Tony to visit a specialist and work out what the best route is going to be.

“He’s going to be out for the foreseeable future so we will put a plan in place for him.

Watt, left, on crutches following his injury. Image: SNS

“He’s contracted to Dundee United; he’s our player, so he will come back here — and we’ll look after him the best we can.”

Bounce back

A more immediate concern for Goodwin, however, is ensuring that United respond to their 1-0 defeat against St Johnstone last weekend.

The narrow reverse in Perth ended a three-match winning run and, allied with Ross County’s win over Livingston, means that just one point separates the Premiership’s bottom three clubs.

The Highlanders visit United on Saturday in a bona fide six-pointer.

“The players responded well to losing against Rangers (on April 1) by going on a three-game run, so we are aiming to do that again,” said the determined Irishman.

“It’s hard to split the teams so it comes down to cutting out mistakes and making sure you give yourself a fighting chance.

“There is still a lot of belief, we are looking forward to playing in front of our fans — hopefully it’s near a full house — and trying to bounce back.”

Frustration

And Goodwin has emphasised the importance of striking while on top — after failing to take advantage of a decent start against the Saints.

It is something that has irked the United players.

Liam Gordon celebrates his winning goal.
Liam Gordon celebrates his winning goal. Image: SNS.

“The way we started the game was very bright and, when you are on top in a game like that, you have to capitalise on it,” Goodwin added.

Speaking to the players this week, that is something they’re frustrated about.

“St Johnstone defended well and credit to them, watching it back I saw how many times they got their bodies in the way and how solid they were.

“But our lads know you have to take advantage.”

