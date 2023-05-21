‘Grave concern’ over no mobile CCTV in Dundee amidst vandalism concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

‘Grave concern’ over no mobile CCTV in Dundee amidst vandalism concerns

Police Scotland blame lack of funding for not having mobile CCTV coverage in the city.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Concerns over no mobile CCTV van in Dundee

Dundee has been left with no mobile CCTV unit due to lack of funding, according to local councillors.

The issue came to light last week following a meeting to address anti-social behaviour and vandalism in Broughty Ferry.

There is now a demand for urgent action to replace the unit to tackle ongoing vandalism in and around the city.

Broughty Ferry vandalism

A multi-agency meeting, including Police Scotland and Lib Dem councillor for Broughty Ferry, Craig Duncan, was held last week to discuss recent significant vandalism in his ward.

Mr Duncan said: “At the meeting it became clear that there was doubt the police still had any mobile CCTV resource in Dundee, so I wrote to Police Scotland for clarification.

“I was updated by Inspector Lucy Cameron who told me that unfortunately, the only mobile CCTV van in Dundee was beyond repair and having exhausted all funding, the police are unable to replace it at this time.”

Councillor Craig Duncan with a vandalised bus shelter in his waqrd. Image: Craig Duncan

Mr Duncan added: “It is vital that our local police have every resource possible in the city to help prevent and detect crime.

“The news that it would appear there is now no mobile CCTV provision at all in Dundee is simply unacceptable.

“The static CCTV across the city is limited in the number of areas it covers and having the flexibility of CCTV vans has allowed monitoring of situations in streets and areas where the static provision simply does not reach.

Lack of mobile CCTV deemed ‘unacceptable’

Lib Dem leader on Dundee City Council, Fraser Macpherson has written to Sir Iain Livingstone, Police Scotland’s chief constable, asking the lack of mobile CCTV provision in Dundee is urgently clarified and addressed.

Mr Macpherson said: “I want urgent clarification and review of the situation with a commitment to invest in new mobile CCTV resources for the city.

Councillor Fraser Macpherson. Image: Mhairi Edwards DC Thomson

“The lack of mobile CCTV in Dundee is an unacceptable situation and we want to see mobile CCTV resourced.

“We sympathise with Police Scotland’s funding challenges. If Police Scotland cannot fund new state of the art mobile CCTV provision for Dundee, the Cabinet Secretary for Justice and Home Affairs must step in and provide the funding needed.

“The police must be properly resourced and that includes having access to adequate provision of mobile CCTV units.”

Police: ‘A cost analysis was carried out’

Chief Inspector Ross Fitzgerald said: “Police Scotland is a national service and we are able to flex our resources which means important functions will always be delivered when needed.

“We continually review our operational needs to keep them in line with our local and national priorities to protect Scotland’s communities.

“A cost analysis was carried out prior to any decision being made about Tayside’s mobile CCTV van and resources from other areas will be drawn upon as and when required.”

