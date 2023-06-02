Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Music lovers ready to turn up and tune in to Dundee WestFest

Bands from as far afield as California will perform at Magdalen Green on Sunday.

By Sheanne Mulholland
Crowds at last year's WestFest. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Music lovers and families are gearing up for one of Dundee’s WestFest this weekend.

With an international line-up of bands coming from as far afield as California, WestFest’s Big Sunday promises to wow crowds at the free event at Magdalen Green, on Sunday.

Los Angeles-based new wave punk rock band, The Living Roomers, will play a lively set and hailing from closer to home, Blue Rose Code promise an up-tempo ‘festival’ set.

Edinburgh-born Ross Wilson, aka Blue Rose Code, will treat the crowd to his unique style which he calls Caledonian soul – a blend of jazz, folk and Americana.

He describes his music as ‘audibly Scottish’, authentically portraying his own sound.

Wilson said: “We’ve not played WestFest before and we’re really looking forward to it.

“Dundee has its own musical identity and a strong tradition of bands so if you’re coming in as an outsider then you’ve got to do your best.

“We’re going to play an up-tempo, jubilant and enjoyable set – we want to see everyone dancing, lots of smiling faces and bums wiggling.”

Ross Wilson, aka Blue Rose Code. Image: Westfest.

Performing with Wild Lyle Watt on guitar and Stuart Brown on drums, Ross will play a range of material from his 10-year career and some new songs, including his latest single ‘Thirteen Years’.

The song addresses child poverty and families facing the choice of heating or eating, with some of the proceeds going to Scottish charity, Children 1st.

From LA to Dundee

Crossing the Atlantic to play, The Living Roomers will make their debut Scottish performance at WestFest.

The three-piece is band made up of Truman Flyer on vocals and guitar, her sister Lily Dale on guitar and their dad Barrett Sherwood on drums.

Barrett says the band enjoys a wide variety of music styles from ska, to classical, to electronic, and their biggest influence is Mark Gormley.

He added: “If John Lennon and Brian Wilson had a kid we would listen to that baby.”

Ahead of their Dundee gig, Sherwood said: “We’re really excited. We love to play and can’t wait to show you what we’re about.

“I don’t think (they audience) should expect anything – we don’t even know what to expect. We’re all going to show up rock out and have a moment together.”

The band will go on to perform in Glasgow, London, Birmingham, Bristol and Paris this month.

Something for everyone at Dundee Westfest

Bringing the music to an end on the main stage will be Funk Connection – a 10-piece made up of members from Aberdeen and Dundee.

Funk Connection return due to popular demand after starring at WestFest in 2019.

Other bands playing on the main stage will be The Vintage Girls, Arms Against, Tayside Young Fiddlers and Dundee Schools Rock Band.

And performing on the Sarah Buick stage will be Ruvellas, Around 7, Make Geography History, Languid Goat, Jack Jones, and Sean Findlay with Adam Smith.

There will also be a host of family activities, food stalls and vendors.

See dundeewestfest.org for more details.

