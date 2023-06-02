Man taken to hospital after disturbance near Dundee shops

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been taken to hospital following a disturbance in Dundee.

Several police units attended at High Street in Lochee at around 1.30pm on Friday.

The nature of the disturbance has not been confirmed following an incident near the Poundstretcher.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Around 1.30pm on Friday, 2 June, 2023, police were made aware of a disturbance in the High Street area of Lochee, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and a man was taken to hospital.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”