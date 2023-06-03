Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Xplore Dundee strikes: Find out when first and last buses leave as reduced timetable announced

Xplore will be running a Sunday timetable - with extra services in the morning but less in the evening.

By Kieran Webster
An amended timetable has been announced ahead of potential Xplore strike action. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Xplore has announced a revised timetable ahead of a proposed strike starting later this month.

Buses will be running a Sunday timetable – with extra services in the morning but less in the evening.

The last Xplore bus out of the city centre departs before 7pm.

Most services will operate roughly every half hour – however, some will only run once an hour throughout the day.

An Xplore bus in Dundee. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

Services 2, 6 and 23 do not appear on the timetable and the Fly service to Edinburgh Airport will operate as usual.

Strikes are planned for the week beginning June 12 and could last up to two weeks.

Service 1: City centre to St Mary’s

  • First bus to city centre: 6.15am
  • Last bus to city centre: 6.41pm
  • First bus to St Mary’s: 5.46am
  • Last bus to St Mary’s: 6.10pm.

Service 5/5a: Ninewells to Barnhill

  • First bus to Ninewells: 5.52am (from city centre)
  • Last bus to Ninewells: 5.15pm (from Barnhill)
  • Last bus from Ninewells: 7.15pm (to city centre)
  • First bus to Barnhill: 5.10am (from city centre)
  • Last bus to Barnhill: 6.17pm (from city centre)
  • Last bus from Barnhill: 7.39pm (to city centre).

Service 10: Ninewells to Broughty Ferry

  • First bus to Broughty Ferry: 7.54am
  • Last bus to Broughty Ferry: 6.15pm
  • First bus to Ninewells: 5.25am
  • Last bus to Ninewells: 5.49pm.

Service 17: Ninewells to Whitfield

  • First bus to Whitfield: 5.20am (from city centre)
  • Last bus to Whitfield: 5.15pm (from Ninewells)
  • Last bus from Whitfield: 6.20pm (to city centre)
  • First bus to Ninewells: 5.50am
  • Last bus to Ninewells: 5pm
  • Last bus from Ninewells: 6.15pm (to city centre).

Service 18: City centre to Kirkton Asda

  • First bus to Kirkton: 6.11am
  • Last bus to Kirkton: 6.14pm
  • First bus to city centre: 6.11am
  • Last bus to city centre: 6.41pm.

Service 22: Ninewells to Craigowl

  • First bus to Craigowl: 5.39am (from city centre)
  • Last bus to Craigowl: 5.35pm (from Ninewells)
  • Last bus from Craigowl: 6.34pm (to city centre)
  • First bus to Ninewells: 6am
  • Last bus to Ninewells: 5.34pm
  • Last bus from Ninewells: 6.35pm (to city centre).

Service 28: Myrekirk to Douglas

  • First bus to Douglas: 5.48am (from city centre)
  • Last bus to Douglas: 5.16pm
  • Last bus from Douglas: 6.10pm (to city centre)
  • First bus to Myrekirk: 5.57am (from city centre)
  • Last bus to Myrekirk: 5.40pm (from Myrekirk)
  • Last bus from Myrekirk: 6.42pm (to city centre).

Service 32: City centre to Fintry

  • First bus to Fintry: 5.35am
  • Last bus to Fintry: 5.29pm
  • First bus to city centre: 5.58am
  • Last bus to city centre: 5.58pm.

Service 33: City centre to Whitfield

  • First bus to Whitfield: 6.05am
  • Last bus to Whitfield: 5.59pm
  • First bus to city centre: 6.30am
  • Last bus to city centre: 6.30pm.

