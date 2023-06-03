Xplore Dundee strikes: Find out when first and last buses leave as reduced timetable announced

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Xplore has announced a revised timetable ahead of a proposed strike starting later this month.

Buses will be running a Sunday timetable – with extra services in the morning but less in the evening.

The last Xplore bus out of the city centre departs before 7pm.

Most services will operate roughly every half hour – however, some will only run once an hour throughout the day.

Services 2, 6 and 23 do not appear on the timetable and the Fly service to Edinburgh Airport will operate as usual.

Strikes are planned for the week beginning June 12 and could last up to two weeks.

Service 1: City centre to St Mary’s

First bus to city centre: 6.15am

Last bus to city centre: 6.41pm

First bus to St Mary’s: 5.46am

Last bus to St Mary’s: 6.10pm.

Service 5/5a: Ninewells to Barnhill

First bus to Ninewells: 5.52am (from city centre)

Last bus to Ninewells: 5.15pm (from Barnhill)

Last bus from Ninewells: 7.15pm (to city centre)

First bus to Barnhill: 5.10am (from city centre)

Last bus to Barnhill: 6.17pm (from city centre)

Last bus from Barnhill: 7.39pm (to city centre).

Service 10: Ninewells to Broughty Ferry

First bus to Broughty Ferry: 7.54am

Last bus to Broughty Ferry: 6.15pm

First bus to Ninewells: 5.25am

Last bus to Ninewells: 5.49pm.

Service 17: Ninewells to Whitfield

First bus to Whitfield: 5.20am (from city centre)

Last bus to Whitfield: 5.15pm (from Ninewells)

Last bus from Whitfield: 6.20pm (to city centre)

First bus to Ninewells: 5.50am

Last bus to Ninewells: 5pm

Last bus from Ninewells: 6.15pm (to city centre).

Service 18: City centre to Kirkton Asda

First bus to Kirkton: 6.11am

Last bus to Kirkton: 6.14pm

First bus to city centre: 6.11am

Last bus to city centre: 6.41pm.

Service 22: Ninewells to Craigowl

First bus to Craigowl: 5.39am (from city centre)

Last bus to Craigowl: 5.35pm (from Ninewells)

Last bus from Craigowl: 6.34pm (to city centre)

First bus to Ninewells: 6am

Last bus to Ninewells: 5.34pm

Last bus from Ninewells: 6.35pm (to city centre).

Service 28: Myrekirk to Douglas

First bus to Douglas: 5.48am (from city centre)

Last bus to Douglas: 5.16pm

Last bus from Douglas: 6.10pm (to city centre)

First bus to Myrekirk: 5.57am (from city centre)

Last bus to Myrekirk: 5.40pm (from Myrekirk)

Last bus from Myrekirk: 6.42pm (to city centre).

Service 32: City centre to Fintry

First bus to Fintry: 5.35am

Last bus to Fintry: 5.29pm

First bus to city centre: 5.58am

Last bus to city centre: 5.58pm.

Service 33: City centre to Whitfield

First bus to Whitfield: 6.05am

Last bus to Whitfield: 5.59pm

First bus to city centre: 6.30am

Last bus to city centre: 6.30pm.