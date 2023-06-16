Ryze Dundee to open new dodgeball court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ryze Dundee to open new dodgeball court

The trampoline centre will launch the new feature this summer.

By Ben MacDonald
Children playing dodgeball at Ryze
A new dodgeball court is being opened at Ryze Dundee. Image: Ryze Dundee

A trampoline centre in Dundee is set to open a new dodgeball court.

Ryze Xtreme Air Sports will open the new feature this summer.

Although no date has been confirmed for the court’s opening, staff say they are looking forward to seeing guests dodge, dip, duck and dive.

A spokesperson for Ryze said: “We are really excited to bring a fresh piece of equipment to our park for the people of Dundee to enjoy.

A girl bouncing on a trampoline at Ryze Dundee
The centre offers a range of activities. Image: Ryze Xtreme Air Sports

“The Dundee community has been incredible in supporting us over the years and we are sure they will love a game of dodgeball or two.”

The Old Glamis Road centre, which opened in 2018, is a popular venue for parties and events like discos.

Ryze Dundee also boasts foam pits, inflatable obstacles, a ‘ninja’ obstacle course, trapeze, aerial silks, plus a suspended ‘wrecking ball’.

