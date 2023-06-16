Ryze Dundee to open new dodgeball court

A trampoline centre in Dundee is set to open a new dodgeball court.

Ryze Xtreme Air Sports will open the new feature this summer.

Although no date has been confirmed for the court’s opening, staff say they are looking forward to seeing guests dodge, dip, duck and dive.

A spokesperson for Ryze said: “We are really excited to bring a fresh piece of equipment to our park for the people of Dundee to enjoy.

“The Dundee community has been incredible in supporting us over the years and we are sure they will love a game of dodgeball or two.”

The Old Glamis Road centre, which opened in 2018, is a popular venue for parties and events like discos.

Ryze Dundee also boasts foam pits, inflatable obstacles, a ‘ninja’ obstacle course, trapeze, aerial silks, plus a suspended ‘wrecking ball’.