EVE MUIRHEAD: Djokovic has the most but that doesn’t make him the greatest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Columnists

EVE MUIRHEAD: Djokovic has the most but that doesn’t make him the greatest

The GOAT debate has been re-opened in tennis. Eve gives her opinion on that and the beauty of a short test of skill at the US Open golf.

Novak Djokovic celebrates his latest Grand Slam success.
Novak Djokovic celebrates his latest Grand Slam success. Image: Shutterstock.
By Eve Muirhead

Novak Djokovic is now out on his own in terms of men’s Grand Slam titles in tennis.

It’s a phenomenal achievement to get to 23.

That would have been the case had it been done in any era.

But to have reached that total while two other legends have been racking up the big titles at the same time, makes it even more special.

It doesn’t make him the greatest of all time, though.

In fact, it doesn’t even make him the greatest of the last decade or so.

We live in an era when people are fixated with sticking the GOAT title on athletes.

Really, it’s a pretty pointless debate.

Tennis in the time of Djokovic, Federer and Nadal is the perfect example.

None of the three have peaked at exactly the same point.

Federer was at his very best before Djokovic reached his peak, that’s for sure.

And there’s no doubt that Djokovic’s body has been built better than the other two to avoid injuries and give him an all-court game.

His flexibility and durability are incredible.

In my own sport of curling, there’s no such thing as one ideal physique for a top player.

But in tennis, you could get a lot closer to saying that there is.

And Djokovic is it.

I like the way Mats Wilander phrased the debate.

He’s happy to call Djokovic the BOAT (Best Of All Time) but not the GOAT.

That’s how it should be.

Statistics are beyond debate.

If you’re at the top, you’re at the top.

But ‘greatest’ talk is so much more subjective.

I loved seeing how pleased Andy Murray was at winning a Challenger Tour tournament at the same time as one of his great rivals was making history in Paris.

The satisfaction he gets at squeezing every last drop out of his career – whatever level that may be at – is one of the reasons he’s so loved and respected.

And he’ll absolutely believe there’s one more good run at Wimbledon left in him.

It doesn’t matter what’s happening off the course in golf, the Majors will always draw me in.

And it’s nice to have a different US Open venue this week.

There’s one hole in particular which will be fascinating to watch – the par three, 15th.

The organisers have the option of making it as short as just 78 yards and you can be sure they’ll do that for at least one of the rounds.

As somebody who would always rather have a full shot than a knock-down one, this is a proper test.

All of us who play golf know that there’s a big dose of psychology involved.

It’s hard to stop yourself relaxing a bit when you’re faced with such a short tee shot after coming off a few pars fours and fives.

But, like the famous Postage Stamp at Troon, a small landing area and danger front, back, left and right make that a fatal error.

If you end up taking a bogey or a double, you feel even angrier with yourself than normal!

Given it comes late in the round, there’s every chance this will be the hole that decides who wins the third Major of the year.

More from The Courier

NHS Tayside accused of cover-up over disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel
Gavin McKay appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Serial Fife rapist who threatened to steal victim’s dog faces life in prison
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Harris Academy prom 2023 Picture shows; Harris Academy prom . Dundee. Supplied by Steven Brown/DC Thomson Date; 15/06/2023
Proms in pictures: Harris Academy Class of 2023
Water being pumped onto the dunes during the wildfire training exercise. Image: Paul Reid
Fiefighters and locals join forces in East Haven beach wildfire exercise
Carlisle United's Brunton Park, which will host Dundee United on July 29. Image: Shane Healey/ProSports/Shutterstock
Dundee United reveal pre-season schedule - including trip to face EFL outfit
Children playing dodgeball at Ryze
Ryze Dundee to open new dodgeball court
A McDonald's lorry on fire at Camperdown in Dundee
Flames shoot from McDonald's lorry trailer as crews tackle Dundee fire
Robert Black.
Dundee paedophile's playpark ban after downloading child abuse files
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Solas Festival preview Picture shows; Shooglenifty. na. Supplied by Jen Anderson Date; Unknown
Ricky Ross and Shooglenifty among acts lining up for Errol's own 'wee Woodstock'
To go with story by Alan Richardson. erry Robinson stalked his terrified estranged wife in his pyjamas outside Pitlochry golf club. Picture shows; erry Robinson stalked his terrified estranged wife in his pyjamas outside Pitlochry golf club.. Pert Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 28/04/2023
Perthshire man who hunted down wife in his pyjamas and slashed her tyres was…