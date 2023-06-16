EVE MUIRHEAD: Djokovic has the most but that doesn’t make him the greatest

Novak Djokovic is now out on his own in terms of men’s Grand Slam titles in tennis.

It’s a phenomenal achievement to get to 23.

That would have been the case had it been done in any era.

But to have reached that total while two other legends have been racking up the big titles at the same time, makes it even more special.

It doesn’t make him the greatest of all time, though.

In fact, it doesn’t even make him the greatest of the last decade or so.

We live in an era when people are fixated with sticking the GOAT title on athletes.

Really, it’s a pretty pointless debate.

Tennis in the time of Djokovic, Federer and Nadal is the perfect example.

None of the three have peaked at exactly the same point.

Federer was at his very best before Djokovic reached his peak, that’s for sure.

And there’s no doubt that Djokovic’s body has been built better than the other two to avoid injuries and give him an all-court game.

His flexibility and durability are incredible.

In my own sport of curling, there’s no such thing as one ideal physique for a top player.

But in tennis, you could get a lot closer to saying that there is.

And Djokovic is it.

I like the way Mats Wilander phrased the debate.

He’s happy to call Djokovic the BOAT (Best Of All Time) but not the GOAT.

That’s how it should be.

Statistics are beyond debate.

If you’re at the top, you’re at the top.

But ‘greatest’ talk is so much more subjective.

I loved seeing how pleased Andy Murray was at winning a Challenger Tour tournament at the same time as one of his great rivals was making history in Paris.

The satisfaction he gets at squeezing every last drop out of his career – whatever level that may be at – is one of the reasons he’s so loved and respected.

And he’ll absolutely believe there’s one more good run at Wimbledon left in him.

It doesn’t matter what’s happening off the course in golf, the Majors will always draw me in.

And it’s nice to have a different US Open venue this week.

There’s one hole in particular which will be fascinating to watch – the par three, 15th.

The organisers have the option of making it as short as just 78 yards and you can be sure they’ll do that for at least one of the rounds.

As somebody who would always rather have a full shot than a knock-down one, this is a proper test.

"That's a hole that gives you a lot to think about." Listen to Jon Rahm break down LACC's 78-yard par three 15th hole. 👇 pic.twitter.com/Qm94DgnrH1 — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) June 14, 2023

All of us who play golf know that there’s a big dose of psychology involved.

It’s hard to stop yourself relaxing a bit when you’re faced with such a short tee shot after coming off a few pars fours and fives.

But, like the famous Postage Stamp at Troon, a small landing area and danger front, back, left and right make that a fatal error.

If you end up taking a bogey or a double, you feel even angrier with yourself than normal!

Given it comes late in the round, there’s every chance this will be the hole that decides who wins the third Major of the year.