List of free activities as part of Dundee’s summer of play

A number of free activities are on offer for young people in Dundee this summer.

Tasters of various clubs and hobbies have been made available throughout the city including sports, arts and crafts, and music lessons.

It is hoped the activities will give children some affordable fun throughout the summer holidays.

Council leader, John Alexander said: “As the cost of living crisis continues to make life more challenging for an increasing number of families, this programme offers real help across a range of fun and engaging activities.

"I would like to thank everyone who is involved

Here is a list of all the free activities:

Sport

Active Schools Additional Support Needs (ASN) Roadshow: July 10-14, between 1 and 3pm (Kingspark)

July 10-14, between 1 and 3pm (Kingspark) Active Schools Additional Support Needs (ASN) Family Swimming: Weeks two, three and four of the holidays (St Paul’s RC Academy or Kingspark School)

Weeks two, three and four of the holidays (St Paul’s RC Academy or Kingspark School) Dundee City Council East Youth Team summer football programme: S1 plus – every Friday 6.30-8.30pm (Craigie 3G pitch)

S1 plus – every Friday 6.30-8.30pm (Craigie 3G pitch) Dundee Leisure and Culture teen summer fitness pass: Free pass to Leisureactive facilities for 12-17 year olds

Active Schools rugby camp: July 31 – August 4, between 10am and 4pm, P6-S4

July 31 – August 4, between 10am and 4pm, P6-S4 Dundee United Social Club football festival: Week beginning July 10, 10am-1pm (Craigie 3G)

Week beginning July 10, 10am-1pm (Craigie 3G) East youth team football programme: S1 plus – every Thursday 4-6pm

S1 plus – every Thursday 4-6pm West End Community Campus sport camp: A range of sports including football, tennis and badminton

A range of sports including football, tennis and badminton Para sports club camps: A variety of sports arranged by Dundee United Community Trust.

Arts and Crafts

Coldside library:

Guitar lessons: Every Monday

Every Monday Bookbug Sessions: Every Thursday

Every Thursday Crafts, stories and games: Every Tuesday.

Douglas Library

Stories and rhymes: Every Monday (10.30-11am)

Every Monday (10.30-11am) Board games and puzzles: Every Wednesday (10.30-11.30am).

Hub Library

Lego Club: Every Saturday (10am-12pm)

Every Saturday (10am-12pm) Stories and Rhymes: Every Monday (2.15-2.45pm) and every Friday (10-10.30am).

Charleston Library

Craft Sessions: Every Tuesday, various times.

Lochee Library

Craft Sessions: Every Friday (2.30-3.30pm)

Every Friday (2.30-3.30pm) Board games and puzzles: July 18 and August 8 (2.30-4.30pm)

July 18 and August 8 (2.30-4.30pm) Bookbug sessions: Every Monday, Thursday and Friday (10am).

Menzieshill Library

Craft sessions: Every Wednesday until August 9 (2.30-3.30pm).

Central Library

Stories and crafts: Every Monday (from 11am)

Every Monday (from 11am) Craft Sessions: Every Tuesday (from 2.30pm)

Every Tuesday (from 2.30pm) Lego Club: July 19 and August 2 (from 2.30pm)

July 19 and August 2 (from 2.30pm) 3-D printing: July 21 and August 4 (at 2.30pm).

Fintry Library

Bookbug sessions: Every Tuesday (2.15-3.15pm)

Every Tuesday (2.15-3.15pm) Craft Club: Every Tuesday (3.15-4.30pm)

Every Tuesday (3.15-4.30pm) Lego Club: Every Wednesday (3.30-4.30pm).

Whitfield Library

Bookbug: Every Monday (2.15-3pm)

Every Monday (2.15-3pm) Lego Club: Every Monday (2.15-3pm)

Every Monday (2.15-3pm) Craft Packs: Available throughout summer.

Ardler Library

Bookbug activity: Every Friday (from 11am – apart from July 31)

Every Friday (from 11am – apart from July 31) Summer crafts: July 17 and August 11 (from 2.30pm)

July 17 and August 11 (from 2.30pm) Lego club: July 12 and August 9 (from 3.30pm).

Kirkton Library

Bookbug sessions: Every Tuesday (11am – apart from August 1)

Every Tuesday (11am – apart from August 1) Summer crafts: July 13 and August 10 (10.30am)

July 13 and August 10 (10.30am) Lego Club: July 12 and August 9 (3.30pm).

Broughty Ferry Library

Games and jigsaws: Every Saturday (11am-3pm)

Every Saturday (11am-3pm) Stories and rhymes: Morning and afternoon sessions throughout July and August

Morning and afternoon sessions throughout July and August Craft sessions: Every Wednesday (2.15-3.15pm)

Every Wednesday (2.15-3.15pm) Open day: July 9 (10am-4pm).

Blackness Library

Monday mayhem: Every Monday (from 2.30pm)

Every Monday (from 2.30pm) Board games club: Every Tuesday (from 2.30pm)

Every Tuesday (from 2.30pm) Storytelling: Every Thursday (from 10.30am)

Every Thursday (from 10.30am) Bookbug activity: Every Wednesday (at 11am)

Every Wednesday (at 11am) Creative writing: Every Friday.

Elsewhere

Screen printing: July 12, 19 and 26 in partnership with DCA

July 12, 19 and 26 in partnership with DCA Friday films: Weekly film and lunch (Finmill Centre LMG)

Weekly film and lunch (Finmill Centre LMG) St Mary’s Community Centre summer programme: August 7-11

August 7-11 Additional Support Needs (ASN) Family Play Sessions: A range of sensory activities in a non-environmentally friendly setting (The Yard).

Gaming

Warhammer sessions: Every Wednesday (Coldside Library)

Every Wednesday (Coldside Library) Minecraft Club: Running July 12, 26 and August 9 (Central Library at 2.30pm)

Running July 12, 26 and August 9 (Central Library at 2.30pm) Warhammer Club: July 14, 28 and August 11 (Douglas Library 3.30-4.30pm)

July 14, 28 and August 11 (Douglas Library 3.30-4.30pm) Minecraft Club: Every Friday (Fintry Library 3.30-4.30pm).

Music Lessons

Menzieshill Parish Church music workshop: July 12-14 (Variable times for ages 10-17)

July 12-14 (Variable times for ages 10-17) Guitar lessons: Every Monday (Coldside Library).

Every Monday (Coldside Library). Beginners ukulele: July 20 and August 2 (10.30am at Coldside Library)

Other free activities

Holiday garden club: four days a week (10am-3pm at The Maxwell Centre and garden)

four days a week (10am-3pm at The Maxwell Centre and garden) Menzieshill Parish Church summer program: Various activities on July 24, 26, and 28 and a trip to Edinburgh Zoo on August 5.

Various activities on July 24, 26, and 28 and a trip to Edinburgh Zoo on August 5. West youth work team summer program: Activities across summer for 11 years and over.

Activities across summer for 11 years and over. Scrap Antics family club: Variety of activities for children aged five-12

Variety of activities for children aged five-12 St Mary’s Community family summer program: Family activities including inflatables (August 7-11)

Yusuf Youth Initiative summer holiday fun: Various activities at Victoria Gardens (Every Monday to Thursday – 11am-2pm)

Various activities at Victoria Gardens (Every Monday to Thursday – 11am-2pm) Summer hub for Autistic young people: Perth Autism Support will provide social opportunities across Dundee over summer

Perth Autism Support will provide social opportunities across Dundee over summer Family fun days: July 25 and 26 (for families from St Joseph’s, Victoria Park and Balgay Hill Nursery)

July 25 and 26 (for families from St Joseph’s, Victoria Park and Balgay Hill Nursery) Dundee City Council East Youth Team drop ins : Various drop in sessions for different age groups throughout summer

: Various drop in sessions for different age groups throughout summer STEM coding club: Every Friday (Coldside Library).

An interactive map of all the activities in Dundee is available on the council’s website.