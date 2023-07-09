List of free activities as part of Dundee’s summer of play

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

List of free activities as part of Dundee’s summer of play

Activities including Minecraft clubs, arts and crafts, and football are all on offer.

By Kieran Webster
A view of Dundee from Fife.
Free activities will be available across Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

A number of free activities are on offer for young people in Dundee this summer.

Tasters of various clubs and hobbies have been made available throughout the city including sports, arts and crafts, and music lessons.

It is hoped the activities will give children some affordable fun throughout the summer holidays.

Council leader, John Alexander said: “As the cost of living crisis continues to make life more challenging for an increasing number of families, this programme offers real help across a range of fun and engaging activities.

“I would like to thank everyone who is involved, as it demonstrate.”

Here is a list of all the free activities:

Sport

  • Active Schools Additional Support Needs (ASN) Roadshow: July 10-14, between 1 and 3pm (Kingspark)
  • Active Schools Additional Support Needs (ASN) Family Swimming: Weeks two, three and four of the holidays (St Paul’s RC Academy or Kingspark School)
  • Dundee City Council East Youth Team summer football programme: S1 plus – every Friday 6.30-8.30pm (Craigie 3G pitch)
  • Dundee Leisure and Culture teen summer fitness pass: Free pass to Leisureactive facilities for 12-17 year olds
Free football clubs are available to Dundee youths this summer. Image: Shutterstock/matimix
  • Active Schools rugby camp: July 31 – August 4, between 10am and 4pm, P6-S4
  • Dundee United Social Club football festival: Week beginning July 10, 10am-1pm (Craigie 3G)
  • East youth team football programme: S1 plus – every Thursday 4-6pm
  • West End Community Campus sport camp: A range of sports including football, tennis and badminton
  • Para sports club camps: A variety of sports arranged by Dundee United Community Trust.

Arts and Crafts

Coldside library:
  • Guitar lessons: Every Monday
  • Bookbug Sessions: Every Thursday
  • Crafts, stories and games: Every Tuesday.
Douglas Library
  • Stories and rhymes: Every Monday (10.30-11am)
  • Board games and puzzles: Every Wednesday (10.30-11.30am).
Hub Library
  • Lego Club: Every Saturday (10am-12pm)
  • Stories and Rhymes: Every Monday (2.15-2.45pm) and every Friday (10-10.30am).
Charleston Library
  • Craft Sessions: Every Tuesday, various times.
Lochee Library
  • Craft Sessions: Every Friday (2.30-3.30pm)
  • Board games and puzzles: July 18 and August 8 (2.30-4.30pm)
  • Bookbug sessions: Every Monday, Thursday and Friday (10am).
Menzieshill Library
  • Craft sessions: Every Wednesday until August 9 (2.30-3.30pm).
Central Library
  • Stories and crafts: Every Monday (from 11am)
  • Craft Sessions: Every Tuesday (from 2.30pm)
  • Lego Club: July 19 and August 2 (from 2.30pm)
  • 3-D printing: July 21 and August 4 (at 2.30pm).
Fintry Library
  • Bookbug sessions: Every Tuesday (2.15-3.15pm)
  • Craft Club: Every Tuesday (3.15-4.30pm)
  • Lego Club: Every Wednesday (3.30-4.30pm).
Children can also take part in arts and crafts activities this summer. Image: Pixabay
Whitfield Library
  • Bookbug: Every Monday (2.15-3pm)
  • Lego Club: Every Monday (2.15-3pm)
  • Craft Packs: Available throughout summer.
Ardler Library
  • Bookbug activity: Every Friday (from 11am – apart from July 31)
  • Summer crafts: July 17 and August 11 (from 2.30pm)
  • Lego club: July 12 and August 9 (from 3.30pm).
Kirkton Library
  • Bookbug sessions: Every Tuesday (11am – apart from August 1)
  • Summer crafts: July 13 and August 10 (10.30am)
  • Lego Club: July 12 and August 9 (3.30pm).
Broughty Ferry Library
  • Games and jigsaws: Every Saturday (11am-3pm)
  • Stories and rhymes: Morning and afternoon sessions throughout July and August
  • Craft sessions: Every Wednesday (2.15-3.15pm)
  • Open day: July 9 (10am-4pm).
Blackness Library
  • Monday mayhem: Every Monday (from 2.30pm)
  • Board games club: Every Tuesday (from 2.30pm)
  • Storytelling: Every Thursday (from 10.30am)
  • Bookbug activity: Every Wednesday (at 11am)
  • Creative writing: Every Friday.
Elsewhere
  • Screen printing: July 12, 19 and 26 in partnership with DCA
  • Friday films: Weekly film and lunch (Finmill Centre LMG)
  • St Mary’s Community Centre summer programme: August 7-11
  • Additional Support Needs (ASN) Family Play Sessions: A range of sensory activities in a non-environmentally friendly setting (The Yard).

Gaming

  • Warhammer sessions: Every Wednesday (Coldside Library)
  • Minecraft Club: Running July 12, 26 and August 9 (Central Library at 2.30pm)
  • Warhammer Club: July 14, 28 and August 11 (Douglas Library 3.30-4.30pm)
  • Minecraft Club: Every Friday (Fintry Library 3.30-4.30pm).

Music Lessons

  • Menzieshill Parish Church music workshop: July 12-14 (Variable times for ages 10-17)
  • Guitar lessons: Every Monday (Coldside Library).
  • Beginners ukulele: July 20 and August 2 (10.30am at Coldside Library)

Other free activities

  • Holiday garden club: four days a week (10am-3pm at The Maxwell Centre and garden)
  • Menzieshill Parish Church summer program: Various activities on July 24, 26, and 28 and a trip to Edinburgh Zoo on August 5.
  • West youth work team summer program: Activities across summer for 11 years and over.
  • Scrap Antics family club: Variety of activities for children aged five-12
  • St Mary’s Community family summer program: Family activities including inflatables (August 7-11)
Coldside Library, Dundee
Coldside Library. Image: Kris Miller.
  • Yusuf Youth Initiative summer holiday fun: Various activities at Victoria Gardens (Every Monday to Thursday – 11am-2pm)
  • Summer hub for Autistic young people: Perth Autism Support will provide social opportunities across Dundee over summer
  • Family fun days: July 25 and 26 (for families from St Joseph’s, Victoria Park and Balgay Hill Nursery)
  • Dundee City Council East Youth Team drop ins: Various drop in sessions for different age groups throughout summer
  • STEM coding club: Every Friday (Coldside Library).

An interactive map of all the activities in Dundee is available on the council’s website.

